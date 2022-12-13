Three NBFCs surrender registration certificates to RBI

Three non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) on December 13 surrendered their certificate of registration to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Smart Value Equisearch has exited from the non-banking financial institution (NBFI) business, whereas New Holding and Trading Company and Mansa Dealer have surrendered licences as these entities ceased to be legal entities due to amalgamation, merger, dissolution, or voluntary strike-off.

"The RBI, in exercise of powers conferred on it under Section 45-IA (6) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, has therefore cancelled their CoR," the central bank said in a release.

Meanwhile, in a separate release, the central bank informed that it has cancelled the certificates of registration of Nedumpillil Financial Company and Bhagwan Hire Purchase.