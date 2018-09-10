App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 04:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Three million Apaches sold since 2005, says TVS Motor

The city-based company has been rolling out the Apache range of models from its facility in Hosur.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Maker of two- and three-wheelers TVS Motor on Monday said its premium motorcycle Apache has recorded sales of over three million units since its launch in 2005. The city-based company has been rolling out the Apache range of models from its facility in Hosur.

"We are truly humbled to reach this milestone. I want to express my gratitude to our valued customers in the country and abroad," a press release quoted president and chief executive officer of the company K N Radhakrishnan as saying.

"Through the years, TVS Apache has stood for providing unrivalled experience backed by its rich racing pedigree, advanced technology and stylish design. The three million milestone is special" the release said.

The company currently sells Apache RTR (race throttle response), Apache 160 cc and the RR 310 cc in the premium segment apart from other models, it added. The shares of the firm were each trading at Rs 586.90 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)on Monday.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 04:00 pm

tags #Apache #Business #Companies #India #TVS Motor

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.