Three MFs oppose L&T’s takeover of Mindtree: Report

Three large mutual funds are opposed to L&T's attempt at a hostile takeover of Mindtree, and support the present management, according to a report by The Economic Times.

But the mutual funds, which hold shares of Bengaluru-based Mindtree, might accept L&T's open offer to minority shareholders if a higher price is offered, the report said.

"The price difference in the current market price and what L&T has agreed to pay to buy the entire stake held by Siddhartha and two of his CCD firms is just Rs 18. That does not make sense for us," the CIO of a fund house told the publication.

A new management and organizational culture could unsettle existing clients, a source told The Economic Times.

"If L&T comes in, it is likely that the current management will change and the company will lose its founders that will be detrimental to growth over the next one year," the source told the paper.

As of December 31, 2018, mutual funds own 8.34 percent of the software services company, according to data available on Mindtree's website.

Sixty-eight mutual fund schemes together hold shares worth Rs 1,300 crore in Mindtree, the report said.

Mindtree chairman Krishnakumar Natarajan, CEO Rostow Ravanan, Subroto Bagchi, and NS Parthasarathy are part of a promoter group that hold a 13.32 percent stake in Mindtree.

A fund manager, whose scheme holds shares in Mindtree, told the publication he is opposed to the deal due to uncertainty about the company’s prospects after the takeover.

"L&T is a giant, we do not know if they will allow Mindtree to run standalone or merge it with one of their IT companies. From our perspective, the current management is the best bet," the fund manager told The Economic Times.

L&T on March 18 said it will purchase 20.32 percent of Mindtree from Café Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha and two affiliated firms.

The Mumbai-based conglomerate will buy the stake for Rs 980, a total deal value of Rs 3,269 crore.

L&T also said it will make an open offer for an additional stake of 31 percent of Mindtree’s outstanding shares at Rs 980 in cash.