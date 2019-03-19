App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Three MFs oppose L&T’s takeover of Mindtree: Report

As of December 31, 2018, mutual funds own 8.34 percent of Mindtree, according to data available on company's website.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image source: fb.com/mindtreeltd
Image source: fb.com/mindtreeltd
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Three large mutual funds are opposed to L&T's attempt at a hostile takeover of Mindtree, and support the present management, according to a report by The Economic Times.

But the mutual funds, which hold shares of Bengaluru-based Mindtree, might accept L&T's open offer to minority shareholders if a higher price is offered, the report said.

"The price difference in the current market price and what L&T has agreed to pay to buy the entire stake held by Siddhartha and two of his CCD firms is just Rs 18. That does not make sense for us," the CIO of a fund house told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

related news

A new management and organizational culture could unsettle existing clients, a source told The Economic Times.

"If L&T comes in, it is likely that the current management will change and the company will lose its founders that will be detrimental to growth over the next one year," the source told the paper.

Also read: L&T's takeover bid of Mindtree: Employees support founders

As of December 31, 2018, mutual funds own 8.34 percent of the software services company, according to data available on Mindtree's website.

Sixty-eight mutual fund schemes together hold shares worth Rs 1,300 crore in Mindtree, the report said.

Mindtree chairman Krishnakumar Natarajan, CEO Rostow Ravanan, Subroto Bagchi, and NS Parthasarathy are part of a promoter group that hold a 13.32 percent stake in Mindtree.

Mindtree

A fund manager, whose scheme holds shares in Mindtree, told the publication he is opposed to the deal due to uncertainty about the company’s prospects after the takeover.

"L&T is a giant, we do not know if they will allow Mindtree to run standalone or merge it with one of their IT companies. From our perspective, the current management is the best bet," the fund manager told The Economic Times.

L&T on March 18 said it will purchase 20.32 percent of Mindtree from Café Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha and two affiliated firms.

The Mumbai-based conglomerate will buy the stake for Rs 980, a total deal value of Rs 3,269 crore.

L&T also said it will make an open offer for an additional stake of 31 percent of Mindtree’s outstanding shares at Rs 980 in cash.

 
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 11:25 am

tags #(L&T #Business #Mindtree

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Xavi Says 48-team Qatar World Cup Would be Too Long

L&T, Mindtree Shares Slip After 'Hostile Bid' for IT Firm

NC and Congress Hit Anantnag Bump on Road to Alliance in J&K

BJP is Trying to Turn Lok Sabha Polls Into 'Khaki Election', Says Shas ...

'Public Uproar' - Critics Round on Cannavaro over China Role

Sick of Pollution? This Remote Cape Offers Tourists 'World's Cleanest ...

DMK Assures Scrapping of NEET, Private Sector Quota in Manifesto

The Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence Will ...

IPL 2019: Buttler One of World's Most 'Destructive Batsmen' - Smith

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

New Goa CM: Pramod Sawant, a Parrikar loyalist and RSS man, rises to t ...

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty pare gain to turn flat; Rcom up 1 ...

Shares of 2-wheeler makers fall amid reports of production cuts

Hotel Leela Venture hits upper circuit on asset sale to Brookfield

RCom jumps 10% as Anil Ambani clears Ericsson dues

Jacinda Ardern vows never to utter New Zealand shooter's name, says wo ...

Lok Sabha polls: In Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu is up against 'M ...

Naresh Goyal's personal ambition holds Jet Airways back from resurrect ...

In Meghalaya's patriarchy-infiltrated matrilineal society, women turn ...

Lucifer: Why Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial, starring Mohanlal, is ...

Special Olympics 2019: Usain Bolt’s invaluable tips help Jamaican s ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Redmi Go launch LIVE updates: Xiaomi's first Android Go smartphone com ...

Inshallah: Alia Bhatt confirmed opposite Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela B ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...

When Kartik Aaryan did a Luka Chuppi hair trick with co-star Atul Sriv ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor go crazy on Ranveer Singh's song an ...

Tanushree Dutta will get justice for all her legal troubles this year, ...

Bruce Willis will have a peaceful year ahead, predict the stars
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.