you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Three Indian-origin CEOs in Harvard Business Review CEO 100 List

Shantanu Narayen, Ajay Banga and Satya Nadella occupy three spots in the top 10. Singapore based DBS Bank’s Piyush Gupta also features in the list at 89

Moneycontrol News

Three Indian-origin chief executives have made it to the top 10 of Harvard Business Review’s The CEO 100, 2019 Edition.

Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen, who took over in 2007, occupied the sixth spot, followed by Mastercard’s Ajay Banga (assumed the post in 2010) at seven and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella (2014) at nine.

Notably, all three are CEOs of top IT firms in the United States.

IT firms, in fact, seemed to rule the roost as six of the top 10 company CEOs were from the sector. The US also had the most CEOs on the list, with six rankings in the top 10, followed by France (two), Belgium and Spain (one each).

NVIDIA’s co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang topped the list. Huang, a Taiwanese immigrant, who studied electrical engineering at Oregon State and Stanford, has headed the company since 1993.

“One look at NVIDIA’s stock chart showed how Huang’s bet on artificial intelligence focused chips has paid off. From late 2015 to late 2018, the company’s stock grew 14-fold -- a performance that puts Huang, 56, in the top spot on HBR’s list of best-performing CEOs in the world this year,” the report read.

While a new face on the top spot, Huang built his way up from earlier second (2018) and third (2017) spots.

Last year’s top performer, Pablo Isla, of the Spanish retailer Inditex, moved from CEO to Chairman, taking him out of consideration for 2019, HBR noted.

“The HBR uses objective performance measures over a chief executive’s entire tenure. Since 2015 our ranking has been based not only on financial performance but also on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ratings,” the report added.

Other notable names on the list include Disney’s Robert Iger (55), Apple’s Tim Cook (62), Tencent’s Ma Huateng (63), DBS Bank’s Piyush Gupta (89), and Softbank’s Masayoshi Son (96).

Here is the complete top 10:

  1. Jensen Huang (1993) - NVIDIA (IT, US)

  2. Marc Benioff (2001) - Salesforce.com (IT, US)

  3. François-Henri Pinault (2005) - Kering (Consumer goods, France)

  4. Richard Templeton (2004) - CEO, Texas Instruments (IT, US)

  5. Ignacio Galán (2001) - Iberdrola (Utilities, Spain)

  6. Shantanu Narayen (2007) - Adobe (IT, US)

  7. Ajay Banga (2010) - Mastercard (IT, US)

  8. Johan Thijs (2012) - KBC (Financial services, Belgium)

  9. Satya Nadella (2014) - Microsoft (IT, US)

  10. Bernard Arnaut (1989) - LVMH (Consumer goods, France)



First Published on Oct 30, 2019 10:27 am

tags #Business #CEO 100 #Companies #HBR #India

