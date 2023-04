Army soldiers deploy in Khartoum on April 15, 2023, amid reported clashes in the city. (AFP)

Three Sudanese civilians were killed Saturday as fighting raged between the regular army and paramilitaries in Khartoum and other cities, the doctors' union said.

In a statement on Facebook, the medics said "two people were killed in Khartoum airport" and another person was killed in El Obeid, in North Kordofan state, south of the capital

It added that at least nine other people were wounded in the clashes, including an army officer in Khartoum's sister city of Omdurman.