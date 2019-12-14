App
Last Updated : Dec 14, 2019 01:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Three booked for stealing & leaking bank customers' data

The fraud came to light when one of the customers of the bank complained about his account details being leaked out of the bank, the official said.

Police have registered an offence against two employees of a co-operative bank and their suspended colleague for allegedly stealing and leaking customers' data by hacking into the bank's system, an official said on December 14.

As per the complaint lodged by a top official of the Shamrao Vithal Cooperative (SVC) Bank with Shree Nagar police station here, the accused leaked the data of its at least 447 customers, due to which the bank incurred losses to the tune of Rs 29 crore.

Based on the complaint, Thane city police on December 13 registered a case against Shaktil Kubal, who is a suspended employee of the bank, Parag Shinde, who works at the Delhi branch of the bank and Rahul Satam from its Coimbatore branch.

During the inquiry, the bank found that some of its employees and a suspended personnel were involved in the racket, the police complaint said.

The accused leaked the data from the bank's shared network from April 1 to October 24 this year, it said.

"The trio leaked information about the accounts, advance accounts, tax audit reports, active branch customer data, loan accounts closed, etc," the police official said quoting the complaint.

The trio has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act, Thane police spokesman said.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, the official added.

First Published on Dec 14, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #bank fraud #co-operative banks #India

