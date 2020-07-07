Three back-to-back senior level exits put spotlight back on Dhanlaxmi Bank’s endless Boardroom tussle

Differences among senior board members and key management personnel have made Kerala-based Dhanlaxmi Bank hit the headlines again. Three recent back-to-back board-level exits were the outcome of serious differences, even though the resignation letters cited personal reasons, according to people in the know.

The first one was on June 29 when Sajeev Krishnan, part-time chairman and independent director, put in his papers. Krishnan had joined the Kerala-headquartered bank in February 2018 for three years.

He had around eight months left. The other two are KN Murali, Independent Director, and G Venkatanarayanan, Additional Director. Both resigned with effect from June 29, 2020, before their terms came to an end. Murali joined the bank nearly a year and a half ago while Venkatanarayanan joined only a few months ago.

At least three people — two former senior executives and one serving board member—confirmed that the resignations followed differences in the board on policy issues.

“One faction had a difference of opinion (on policy issues) on the Board. Maybe that’s the reason that led to the resignations,” said Gopinathan C K, one of the board members and prominent investors in the bank. All serving and retired employees Moneycontrol spoke to also confirmed that differences among key top executives on key policy decisions continue to be a long-standing issue.

Though no one spelt out the exact reasons for the latest resignations, a letter written by K Jayakumar, a former director to the Chairman after his resignation in April 2016, provides some clues. Former and present senior executives Moneycontrol spoke to said that many of the points raised by Jayakumar, mainly the dominance of management over the Board, still hold true. These differences could have played a role in exits of board members ahead of their term, they said. Moneycontrol has a copy of the letter.

The letter started on professional competency: “I have lost faith in the capacity of this management and its ethos… I wonder why the initiatives approved by the Board and the several suggestions and admonitions of the RBI have repeatedly failed to yield the desired results. I am shocked by the abysmal lack of grace in dealing with difficult situations….”

The letter then throws some light on the ego clashes, HR policies and governance issues.

“They (management) seem to presume that the Directors have to be necessarily ‘yes men’. Any note different from ‘his master’s voice’ is unacceptable. ‘Dissent with dignity’ seems to be unknown in their lexicon. Once a Director (who is paradoxically called Independent Director!) is suspected to have different views, then he has to be sidelined if not humiliated” Jayakumar had said.

“I am pained at the short-sightedness that fails to regard the commitment and contentment of the employees as paramount for the survival and success of the Bank in its darkest hour,” he had said.

“Arbitrary transfers, termination, selective rewarding of loyalty and such myopic strategies belie HR practices. As a Director I feel helpless and sad. For the above reasons, circumstances and facts, I resign from the Board of Directors of Dhanlaxmi Bank,” Jayakumar explained.

The present resignations came not long after a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) took charge. Sunil Gurbaxani assumed office only in February 2020. Gurbaxani, a veteran banker, has 35 years of experience with the State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur (now State Bank of India), and Axis Bank. An email to Gurbaxani is yet to elicit a response.

As on March 2020, prominent investors in the bank include B Ravindra Pillai (10 percent), Gopinathan C K (7.5 percent) and Kapilkumar Wadhawan (5 per cent). Foreign portfolio investors hold 11.4 percent. The biggest shareholder is Vespera Fund, which holds 4.42 percent.

A tumultuous past

Dhanlaxmi Bank has a long history of key executives leaving the bank ahead of their tenure-end. Jayakumar’s was the most controversial. He is a former chief secretary of Kerala.

Management’s clash with trade unions, too, had played a key role in past exits of senior executives. For instance, one of the issues highlighted by Jayakumar was the sacking of a senior executive who was involved in trade union activities.

The sacking of P V Mohanan, former General Secretary of the Employees Association, had led to a month-long agitation. Mohanan didn’t want to comment.

Chaturvedi era—an experiment gone wrong?

In February 2012, Dhanlaxmi Bank had hogged headlines after CEO Amitabh Chaturvedi quit on account of alleged differences with the management. Chaturvedi joined the bank in October 2008 after heading Reliance Capital Ltd, the financial services arm of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group.

Under him, the bank kicked off aggressive expansion plans. Former colleagues describe Chaturvedi as a ‘growth junkie’, who stepped up hiring and expanded branch network. But the expansion plans didn’t go down well with the old-timers in the bank. Their complaint was that increased operating costs outweighed the gains. When the financial performance didn’t pick up in a commensurate manner, things came to a head.

“Chaturvedi attempted to bring in radical changes. Some of the steps like a more technology-oriented approach were good but the rapid expansion came at a cost,” said a former senior executive.

During the Chaturvedi era, between 2008 and 2012, Dhanlaxmi hired around 3,000 employees, taking its headcount to more than 4,000. The wage bill rose to around Rs 250 crore in March 2011 from less than Rs 62 crore in March 2009.

However, efficiency parameters started declining. Return on assets fell to 0.23 per cent from 1.21 per cent between March 2009 and September 2011, while capital adequacy ratio fell to 10.81 per cent from 14.44 per cent between March 2009 and March 2011.

The worsening financials led the RBI to impose a ‘monitorable action plan’ in 2011. Later, in November, 2015 the ban was put under a Prompt Corrective Action (PCA). It was lifted in February last year after financials improved.

Chaturvedi told Moneycontrol that his stint was a ‘very satisfying experience’. “But, I feel we could have made the bank among the top five profitable ones in the country. Potential and commitment—both was there (sic),” Chaturvedi said.

The management, under P G Jayakumar, reversed most of the policies of Chaturvedi, including the attempts to centralise operations and aggressive expansion. “Can’t help if someone makes it a regional bank again,” Chaturvedi said.

P G Jayakumar, who succeeded Chaturvedi as CEO, refused to comment.

Financials improving, but a long way ahead

The leadership crisis following the senior-level exits doesn’t augur well for the bank, analysts said. “Dhanlaxmi never kept track as such,” said a Mumbai-based analyst who requested not to be named since he no longer tracks the bank. “It has to improve at all levels to keep pace with the competition,” he said.

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares closed at Rs 13.80 a piece, down around 93 percent, from its all-time high of Rs 212 in October 2010. In the last one year, the share price has fallen 11 percent while the benchmark equity index Sensex lost 7 percent.

In the January-March quarter of 2019-2020, Dhanlaxmi reported a 90.5 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 2.60 crore on account of higher provisions for bad loans and contingencies. The bank had posted a profit of Rs 27.61 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

On the asset front, the bank showed an improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 5.90 per cent of gross advances, as on March 31, 2020, from 7.47 per cent by March-end last year. In absolute terms, gross NPAs were Rs 401.22 crore, down from Rs 495.84 crore in the year-ago period.

Over the years, Dhanlaxmi has built a loyal customer base in southern India. The bank has come of out of financial stress. However, there are challenges ahead. It still has high NPAs, and the threat of being acquired by bigger, deep-pocketed entities looms over small private lenders, including Dhanlaxmi.