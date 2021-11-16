MARKET NEWS

Thrasio-style G.O.A.T Brand Labs acquires kids clothing brand Frangipani

GOAT will be looking to scale at least 25 D2C brands to Rs 100 crore in the next 3-4 years.

Moneycontrol News
November 16, 2021 / 03:28 PM IST
Tiger Global and Flipkart Ventures-backed G.O.A.T Brand Labs has acquired Mumbai-based kids clothing brand Frangipani. The company has also acquired a women's lifestyle brand and an inner wear or  loungewear brand but did not disclose the names of the targets.

Rishi Vasudev, Co-founder and CEO of G.O.A.T Brand Labs, which stands for Greatest Of All Time,  said, “Each of our acquisitions is special and strengthens G.O.A.T Brand Labs as a D2C accelerator platform.”

He also added that GOAT will be looking to scale at least 25 D2C brands to Rs 100 crore in the next 3-4 years. Further, the company aims to grow Frangipani at least 5x in the next 2 years.

G.O.A.T Labs is modelled on the lines of New York-based e-commerce player Thrasio, which acquires small merchants and brands listed on Amazon marketplace and provides them with technology, digital marketing, and sales chops to accelerate growth.

The Frangipani founders and G.O.A.T Brand Labs will combine their expertise to expand the brand’s presence pan India and take it global. G.O.A.T Brand Labs will aid the founders in areas such as digital marketing, technology, working capital management and channel expansion.

Founded in 2012 as a small business from home, Frangipani was born out of both necessity and opportunity for new mothers, Sunaina Patel and Mansi Kilachand.  Patel and Kilachand, in a statement said , “For GOAT Brand Labs, we were not just another brand in their portfolio, and it wasn’t just about numbers and valuation, it was an understanding of the value and potential of our brand. With the growth capital and operational support provided by the team, we hope to quickly realise Frangipani’s future potential of being a 100-crore brand.”

Earlier this year, G.O.A.T Brand Labs raised $36 million in its Series A round from Tiger Global Management, Flipkart Ventures and Mayfield.
