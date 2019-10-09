Thomas Cook UK's 555 stores to be brought by rival Hays Travel

British travel agent Hays Travel announced that the company will buy all the 555 stores of its rival Thomas Cook UK following the latter company's bankruptcy.

Hays, which has already hired 421 ex-employees of Thomas Cook, will continue to provide re-employment opportunities for a significant number of former employees of Thomas Cook's retail operations who were made redundant, the company's statement said.

"Thomas Cook was a much-loved brand employing talented people. We look forward to working with many of them," founders of the independent travel agent, John and Irene Hays, said.

Britain's government on Monday completed the country's biggest peacetime repatriation, returning 140,000 UK-based Thomas Cook customers stranded abroad by the company's bankruptcy.

In total, around 600,000 customers were left stranded following the collapse of the 178 year-old company less than three weeks ago, including around 140,000 who had been due to return to Germany.

The company's demise sparked 22,000 job losses worldwide.