App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Thomas Cook India to acquire 24% stake in TravelJunkie

This is the company's first investment in the travel technology space, it said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India said its board has agreed to acquire 24 percent stake in travel technology startup TravelJunkie Solutions through its wholly owned subsidiary TC Tours, for an undisclosed sum.

This is the company's first investment in the travel technology space, it said in a release.

"The board of Thomas Cook India has approved the acquisition of a 24 per cent strategic stake in TravelJunkie Solutions Private Limited, a Mumbai based travel tech startup via its wholly owned subsidiary TC Tours," the company said.

The startup has developed a chat-based mobile application Ithaka that serves free individual travellers that recommends authentic local experiences for different destinations and helps plan their trip and book activities, hotels and flights.

Thomas Cook India group chairman Madhavan Menon said, "For Thomas Cook, the partnership with Ithaka creates a new channel that reaches and serves millennials, while for Ithaka, the partnership delivers an end to end, bookable experience."

Ithaka currently serves travellers across various international destinations and is planning to expand rapidly over the next 1824 months with the support of Thomas Cook India, the release added.
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 06:18 pm

tags #Business #India #Thomas Cook

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.