App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 02:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Thomas Cook India sees 22% growth in bookings this summer

The company's data reiterated a strong shift in source markets to regional tier 2 and 3 cities and towns, Thomas Cook India said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India on Wednesday said it has witnessed 22 per cent growth in bookings this summer driven by various factors including rising demand from smaller cities and the country's transition from a saver's economy to a spender's economy.

The company's data reiterated a strong shift in source markets to regional tier 2 and 3 cities and towns, Thomas Cook India said in a filing to BSE.

According to Thomas Cook India, metro/mini-metro cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Chennai continue to witness an increase in demand with 20 per cent growth over last year.

Close

While, tier 2 and 3 markets such as Amritsar, Karnal, Guwahati, Ranchi, Aurangabad, Vishakapatnam, Hubli, Udaipur and Vijaywada have shown a high growth in demand upwards of 30 per cent.

related news

"Summer has always been a peak travel season, this year, we have noticed a significant growth in bookings of 22 per cent as compared to the previous year," Thomas Cook (India) Holidays, MICE, Visa, President and Country Head Rajeev Kale said.

Amongst others, one of the key highlights of this season was that there was an increase in the range of traveller segments, each one unique and clear about what they seek from their holidays, he added.

"A key highlight has been the shift from a saver's economy to a spender's economy with the rise in the number of vacations Indians take as a family each year," Kale said.

Rise of millennial travellers has seen a shift towards experiential holidays, with demand for outdoor and adventure activities witnessing a surge of around 28 per cent, Thomas Cook India said.

Another trend that has been witnessed is Indian travellers are moving from a single long annual vacation to multiple short recurring holidays or micro-breaks, it added.

Shares of Thomas Cook India Ltd were trading at Rs 213 per scrip on BSE, down 3.09 per cent from its previous close.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 19, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.