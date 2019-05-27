App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Thomas Cook India Q4 net profit at Rs 13.08 crore

The company's consolidated income from operations stood at Rs 1,363.28 crore for the quarter. It was Rs 2,572.29 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India May 27 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 13.08 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5,939.18 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Thomas Cook India Ltd (TCIL) said in a filing to BSE.

TCIL's consolidated FY18 and FY19 results are not comparable as the former includes 11 months of Quess results, the company said in a statement.

"TCIL's FY18 consolidated results also include a one-time accounting gain of Rs 5.3 billion on account of the Quess deconsolidation," it added.

The company's consolidated income from operations stood at Rs 1,363.28 crore for the quarter. It was Rs 2,572.29 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

related news

For the fiscal year ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 88.83 crore. It was Rs 6,131.39 crore for the year-ago fiscal year.

Its consolidated income from operations stood at Rs 6,603.25 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2019. It was Rs 11,248.34 crore for the previous fiscal year.

Thomas Cook India Group Chairman and Managing Director Madhavan Menon said, "The strong all-round performance of the Thomas Cook India Group for FY19 demonstrates the width and diversification of the Group, not only across geographies, but business segments."

This is the result of a journey we embarked on since 2012, when Thomas Cook India's ownership transferred entirely from the British parent to Fairfax Financial Holdings, he added.

Giving the road map for the future, Menon said, "We will remain focused on continued investments in technology and analytics to deliver top-notch customer experience and driving economies of scale and efficiency from shared services and backend integration with a view to grow stakeholder value."

The company's board has recommended a final dividend in respect of equity shares at the rate of 37.50 per cent (i.e. Rs. 0.375 per equity share of Re 1 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, TCIL said.

In a separate filing, TCIL said it has received letters from Travel Corporation (India) Ltd and SOTC Travel Ltd, its wholly owned subsidiaries, intimating that their step-down subsidiary Asian Trails International Travel Services (Beijing) Ltd has incorporated a new Joint Venture company named 'ATC Travel Services (Beijing) Ltd' in China in order to establish inbound business by investing in 70 per cent stake of that company.

Shares of Thomas Cook India Ltd closed at Rs 231.15 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.46 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on May 27, 2019 09:30 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Results #Thomas Cook (India)

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Bharat: Salman Khan has THIS as an alternate career option for Katrina ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral Live Updates: Ajay Devgn performs the last rites ...

Bala: This Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar film get ...

Bigg Boss 13: Here's what Karan Patel has to say on being a part of Bi ...

Bharat Exclusive: Salman Khan bails Katrina Kaif out of THIS problem

Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan mourn the death of Veeru Dev ...

Veeru Devgan Funeral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan consoles a sobbing Kajol

Shuruaat Ka Twist: New poster featuring Chunky Panday and Neena Gupta ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a glam doll as a celebrity judge on Dance India ...

Anil Ambani's Reliance Group to Sell BIG FM to Music Broadcast

Delhi University Admissions Likely to Commence on May 30

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Amid Unrest in Rajasthan & Karnataka, Kamal Nath Asks MP Ministers to ...

After Re-verifying Answer Scripts, 1137 of 3.8 Lakh Failed Candidates ...

Israel Parliament Takes First step to Hold New Elections Due to Deadlo ...

Kerala Man Aboard Saudi Airlines Flight Unzips in Front of Woman Crew

US, Japan to Work With India, Other Countries to Promote Free, Open In ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Ruthless Australia Complete Warm-up With Win Agai ...

Modi reaches out to BIMSTEC leaders for swearing in, Pakistan prime mi ...

Customised FDI policy incentives to attract big-ticket foreign investm ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Sumalatha Ambareesh thanks BJP for su ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 248 points higher, Nifty above 11,900; metal ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

Narendra Modi's Varanasi speech rebuffed 'liberals' who consider cultu ...

Resident doctor's suicide in Mumbai a grim reminder of how caste bias ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

Naresh Goyal 'escape' bid is thwarted, good; but how did he get on the ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs Asus ROG Phone vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Gaming flagsh ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.