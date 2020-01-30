App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Thomas Cook India Q3 net down 18.88% at Rs 9.97 crore

Thomas Cook (India) Chairman and Managing Director Madhavan Menon said given the challenging market conditions that were prevalent throughout 2019, the group delivered a strong performance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) on Thursday reported an 18.88 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 9.97 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.29 crore in the same period last fiscal, Thomas Cook (India) said in a regulatory filing.

Total income from operations stood at Rs 1,758.88 crore, as compared to Rs 1,569.36 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added.

Thomas Cook (India) Chairman and Managing Director Madhavan Menon said given the challenging market conditions that were prevalent throughout 2019, the group delivered a strong performance.

Close

"We continue our focus on sustainability and profitability with initiatives focused on margin and cost management," he said.

related news

During the quarter, overall subdued demand and continued headwinds in aviation sector impacted travel segment across outbound, inbound and domestic sectors, the company said.

These included continued capacity shortages and inflationary impact on airfares post closure of Jet Airways as well as significant trust deficit among customers post shutdown of Cox & Kings, it added.

"Domestic travel too saw disruption due to the CAA protests, with resultant advisories affecting inbound travel," it said, adding Australia's bush fires also impacted demand for the quarter -- peak travel season for the destination.

The company further said, "Continued civil protests in Hong Kong impacted economic activity including travel plans."

Looking ahead, Menon said "despite the geopolitical tensions and natural calamities unfolding including the Corona Virus outbreak etc., we are cautiously optimistic and look to end the financial year on a strong note.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 08:08 pm

tags #Business #Results #Thomas Cook (India)

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.