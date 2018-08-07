Thomas Cook India Q1 net profit at Rs 69.69 cr

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India today reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 69.69 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 80.77 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Thomas Cook India said in a filing to BSE.

"The results at consolidated level will not be comparable YoY due to de-consolidation of Quess Corp as of March 1, 2018 and due to acquisitions made in the previous year," Thomas Cook India said.

Total income from operations of the company stood at Rs 2,100.41 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,894.42 crore for the same period year ago.

Commenting on the results, Thomas Cook India Group Chairman and MD Madhavan Menon said: "This has been a strong quarter across business lines."

The focus for this period, was on business enablement for growth and in three primary areas -- Shared Services consolidation across businesses for process efficiency, Technology & Automation for scale and productivity and Analytics to drive marketing effectiveness, he added.

Shares of Thomas Cook India Ltd today closed at Rs 267.85 on BSE, down 0.32 percent from previous close.