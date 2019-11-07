App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 08:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Thomas Cook India posts net profit of Rs 4.26 cr in Q2

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.25 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Thomas Cook India said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on November 7 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.26 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.25 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Thomas Cook India said in a regulatory filing.

Total income from operations stood at Rs 1,747.59 crore as compared to Rs 1,611.15 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal, it added.

Close

The company said a challenging operating environment with continuing weak consumer sentiment had impacted the travel segment primarily in the outbound and domestic businesses.

related news

Commenting on the financial performance, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Madhavan Menon said, "This has been a challenging quarter for the travel industry with the collapse of Jet Airways leading to a surge in airfares, as well as the negative impact on customers and to the entire Indian Travel industry caused by the closure of Cox & Kings."

Also read | MCA orders SFIO probe in Cox & Kings: Sources

"Globally, the geopolitical unrest in Hong Kong and the Middle East, haze and heat in parts of South East Asia etc impacted parts of our outbound and DMS (destination management specialists) businesses," he further said.

The company said the spin off of its human capital business including Quess Corp shares to Thomas Cook India shareholders is proceeding as planned and expected to be completed later this year.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 08:01 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Cox & Kings #earnings #India #Market Results #Thomas Cook (India)

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.