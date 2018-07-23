App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 05:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Thomas Cook India inks pact with Seoul Tourism

As a part of the pact, both parties will focus on a programme that includes product development and destination promotions to showcase Seoul as a vibrant leisure destination across various Indian traveller segments including, families, millennials, honeymooners, culture seekers and women travellers among others, Thomas Cook India said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
Travel services provider Thomas Cook India today said it has inked a three-year agreement with Seoul Tourism to promote Seoul as a leisure destination for outbound travellers from India.

"In a continued effort to bring new destinations and experiences to the Indian outbound travellers, we are delighted to partner with Seoul Tourism to promote the beautiful and culturally rich global city," Thomas Cook India Marketing, Service Quality, Value Added Services & Innovation President & Group Head Abraham Alapatt said.

Fashion and technology-forward but equally rich in culture and heritage, Seoul is a vibrant amalgamation of architecture, cutting-edge design, technology, cuisine and the outdoors, he added.

Seoul Tourism and Sports Bureau Director General Ahn Joon Ho said, "We are very pleased to have a chance for a mutual long term partnership with Thomas Cook India in order to develop and promote Seoul as one of the top travel destinations for Indian tourists."

Shares of Thomas Cook India were today trading at Rs 269.95 per scrip on BSE, down 1.06 percent from its previous close.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 04:20 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Thomas Cook (India)

