Thomas Cook India inks pact with Experience Hub to drive visits to Yas Island Abu Dhabi

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India on January 7 said it has entered into a long-term pact with Experience Hub, the trade and promotion arm of Yas Island Abu Dhabi, to drive visits to the destination.

The agreement will further engage the India market for the destination in 2020 and beyond through the implementation of initiatives including product development and training-engagement, Thomas Cook India said in a filing to the BSE.

"Our Thomas Cook 2020 India market trend analysis reveals high potential for multiple micro-cations and enriching experiences and Yas Island is hence a significant opportunity," Thomas Cook (India) Ltd President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa Rajeev Kale said.

In the company's focus to target this growth potential and amplify travel experiences for the customers, it is partnering with Yas Island's Experience Hub to create an exciting one-stop-entertainment destination for its diverse range of Indian travellers, he added.

Commenting on the development, Experience Hub GM Liam Findlay said, "Our intent is to maximise on the demand potential from both India's metros and its potential growth markets and Thomas Cook India's extensive network will be of significant value in this outreach."