you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 05:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Thomas Cook India expects Rs 2,000 cr revenues in 2019

The company followed calender year instead of financial year and over half of the projected revenues would be from Holidays business, a top official said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Travel and leisure firm Thomas Cook India Ltd (TCIL) on October 22 said it expected to clock revenues of Rs 2,000 crore in 2019 and is aiming at a 20 per cent growth in the next year.

"From Holidays business we are looking at Rs 1,100 crore and from domestic about Rs 160 crore. And the remaining from foreign exchange business," TCIL President and Country Head-Holidays Rajeev Kale told PTI here.

"From Holidays business we are looking at Rs 1,100 crore and from domestic about Rs 160 crore. And the remaining from foreign exchange business," TCIL President and Country Head-Holidays Rajeev Kale told PTI here.

"For 2020, we have fresh budgets. About 20 per cent growth is budgeted", he said.

Replying to a question, he said TCIL was looking at recruiting employees.

"We are continuously making efforts to grow our business in India. We are also hiring people from India. Now recruitment is going on, largely in mid-management level.", he said adding the current employee base of Thomas Cook India was 3,000.

The official also said the company was continuing to take customer outreach initiatives and other measures to inform the public that TCIL was completely different entity and has no relationship with iconic British firm Thomas Cook PLC, which suffered a financial collapse "We have to bring the truth to the market that Thomas Cook India is a completely independent company," he said.

Kale said the company has been speaking with various customers to share about their experiences in social media.

"We are meeting our B2B customers, corporates and everyone as much as we can. We are a proud Indian company."

Earlier, Kale announced the re-launch of Vanakkam Series tours in the Tamil Nadu market.

He said the state was a big market for TCIL and it formed a vital part of strategic plan 2019-20 with a strong year-on-year growth of over 15 per cent.

The company has launched exclusive 'Vanakkam' Group series tours to Europe, Asia, Middle-East and Australia. "Tamil Nadu contributes a 10 per cent to our overall holiday business...we have identified Chennai as one of the key strategic focus markets", Kale said.

First Published on Oct 22, 2019 05:48 pm

tags #Business #Thomas Cook (India) Ltd

