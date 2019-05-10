App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 10, 2019 07:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Thomas Cook getting into destination wedding space

Destination wedding business was cash-driven until the note-ban and GST role out, a senior Thomas Cook official said, adding the cash dominance was a big put-downer for them to get into this lucrative segment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Travel and forex major Thomas Cook is entering the Rs 2,000-crore destination wedding space and has formed a special team to drive the new vertical that will be commercially launched a couple of months later.

Destination wedding business was cash-driven until the note-ban and GST role out, a senior Thomas Cook official said, adding the cash dominance was a big put-downer for them to get into this lucrative segment.

"Since the formalisation of the economy with the note-ban and GST, cash usage is almost zero now in the travel business today. What has helped the most is GST that has leveled the field for all, giving us an opportunity to enter the lucrative destination wedding space.

"Accordingly, we have put in place a dedicated team of five to test the waters and will launch a destination wedding vertical in a couple of months down the line," Thomas Cook India chief executive Mahesh Iyer told PTI.

related news

Describing the segment as very lucrative, Iyer said destination wedding industry can grow much larger given the proclivity of the youth to spend today. But he did not offer any revenue guidance for the company from the new vertical.

It can be noted that a recent survey said more and more youth are taking personal loans to fund their travel plans, and the growth in particular type of loans since January has been over 55 percent.

When asked about the impact of the Jet Airways grounding on its travel business that contributes half of its revenue and growing at 18 percent, he said the event did not lead to a big problem for them as net cancellations were not even 1 percent.

"We have alerted the customers well in advance and gave them three-four options to choose from. According on a net basis, we had under-1 percent cancellations," Iyer said, adding our summer bookings are up over 20 percent now, thanks advance planning and the forthcoming World Cup.

Meanwhile, Thomas Cook has inked a three-year strategic agreement with Sentosa Development Corporation of Singapore to enhance Sentosa to bring more Indians to visit the island for which India already is the largest source market, and this island-in-the-city attracts some 19 million guests annually.

Established in 1881, Thomas Cook leads the domestic integrated travel and travel industry, offering forex service, corporate and leisure travel, MICE, insurance, visa and passport services and E-business.

Owned by the Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa now, Thomas Cook owns brands such as SOTC, TCI, SITA, Asian Trails, Allied TPro, Australian Tours Management, Desert Adventures, Travel Circle International, Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging, and Private Safaris East & South Africa with presence across 25 countries and a topline of around $2 billion.
First Published on May 10, 2019 07:47 pm

tags #Business #Thomas Cook

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs CSK: With 4 wickets down, will Pant come to ...

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY2) Exclusive: Tiger Shroff’s college is a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Delhi heat drives Gautam Gambhir to use a lo ...

Brahmastra: Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back to the bay ...

MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas adopt 'Indian Canadian d ...

Student Of The Year 2 (SOTY 2) Movie Review: Tiger Shroff and Ananya P ...

Kabir Singh star Shahid Kapoor to disclose his wax statue at Madame Tu ...

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap reunite for the Hindi version of Game ...

Happy Birthday Ira Khan: Dad Aamir Khan shares an adorable post but he ...

SBI Sold Electoral Bonds Worth Rs 3,622 crore in March & April, Shows ...

Mahesh Babu's Maharshi Gets Bumper Opening, Avengers Endgame Continues ...

Gambhir Using 'Duplicate' for Campaigning, Claims AAP; Manish Sisodia ...

Uttar Pradesh Reports Maximum Model Code Violations

Minority Panel Asks Sam Pitroda to Apologise Over 'Hua Toh Hua' Remark ...

US Senators Accuse Amazon of Infringing Parental Consent and Privacy w ...

Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attenti ...

Body Scanners to Replace Metal Detectors at Mumbai Airport

Arjun Rampal's Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades Looks 'Angelic' in New ...

Sill lovin’ it? McDonald’s has its task cut out after truce with V ...

Supreme Court gives time till August 15 to resolve Ayodhya row

Trump's tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese goods takes effect

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

SBI mulls listing of SBI Card and SBI General Insurance in FY20

Citi's Buiter on Trump's tariff hike threat: 'Don’t think the US is ...

SIP flows likely to remain strong, focus on companies run by good mana ...

Buy HDFC Bank & sell IOC, M&M, says stock expert Rahul Mohindar

Lok Sabha polls: In Azamgarh, Akhilesh Yadav hopes to hand 'embarrassi ...

US-Iran military dispute easy to initiate, but difficult to control; c ...

Student of the Year 2 movie review: Tiger's acting or plot clichés ...

Did Rajiv Gandhi use INS Viraat as his 'personal taxi' like Modi says? ...

IIP contracts after 21-months gap: What does disappointing factory out ...

Madrid Open: Gael Monfils' tricks and flicks fall short yet again as F ...

Opium cultivation in Arunachal Pradesh: Tracing impact of tradition an ...

In the photographs of Hyderabad's Nizams, a documentation of sartorial ...

Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes feels Mark Zuckerberg can no longer f ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.