This week in tech: Vernacular products for India find new focus, .in domain caught in court battle

This past week was one where it became clear that local languages in India have become a compelling enough business case for the technology giants to put their weight behind making vernacular-based products.

At its flagship Indian event on Tuesday, Google for India unveiled a host of new features geared specifically for the country, and many of them in India’s local languages.

Google for India: Tech giant makes aggressive push for voice, regional languages

There was also a clear focus on voice, considering it eliminates the barrier of literacy for most in India as well. Google has, for some time now, been talking about the rise in its voice-related searches in India.

On Wednesday, Amazon, which is often seen as the most aggressive tech titan, said it will make its text-to-speech assistant Polly available in Hindi, the first time it has provided local language support in the system.

AWS announces addition of Hindi language support for Amazon Polly

With Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa already becoming popular, it will be interesting to see if and when the company announces Hindi and other local language support for Alexa. The assistant already understands Hindi words commonly used in grocery and so on.

Meanwhile, there is an ongoing court battle to fix alleged irregularities in the contract award for maintaining India’s top level domain name- “.in”

.IN domain tussle: Afilias files writ petition in Delhi High Court challenging tender award

Afilias India Ltd, the company that has been the technical service provider (TSP) of the “.in” domain name since 2007, has taken the government to court alleging irregularities and misrepresentations in the bid submitted by US-based Neustar about its qualifications and language capabilities for the project that will be worth Rs 80 crore over five years.

The US on Wednesday extended the suspension of premium processing of H-1B visas, the most popular work visas used by Indian techies.

While the industry has not made a statement yet, the extended suspension of H-1B’s “tatkaal” scheme could have some impact on the Indian IT services sector.

Fresh woes for Indian IT companies as Trump administration extends H-1B premium visa processing suspension

Amidst all this chaos, business processing management firm Hinduja Global Solutions’ Work at Home policy is bringing people with limited opportunities into the workforce in US and Canada.

This firm's work-at-home policy brings people with limited opportunities into workforce

It currently has about 500 home agents in Canada, and 150 in the US. It expects to grow its Work at Home offering by a further 25% by year-end.