This week in PF: Should you invest in MF NFOs? Insurance covers that will protect you from rain damage

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) directive on a fresh classification of fund schemes to weed out similar offerings by the same fund house has led fund houses to come up with schemes through various new fund offerings (NFOs).

Manish Kothari, Director and Head of Mutual Funds, Paisabazaar.com said, “The directive has created a whole new set of mutual fund categories and fund houses are coming out with NFOs to complete their basket of product offerings.”

But how good are these schemes and should you be investing in them? Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar advised, “Your mutual fund portfolio should be designed based on investment goals and objectives. It’s important to know that not every NFO will suit your risk profile and goals.” Read to know the things in mind while choosing to invest in the NFOs

Along with the rise in NFOs, fund houses such as ICICI Prudential AMC, Reliance Mutual Fund and Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, have launched an add-on feature, which is providing life insurance cover to investors. The life insurance cover provided is available to investors of select schemes of these fund houses and is directly proportional to the monthly SIP investments being made by the investor. This feature provides coverage against the uncertainties of life besides enabling investors to accumulate wealth. Read to know whether you should take the bait or let it pass

Amid the recent slide in mid- and smallcap stocks, many MF schemes aimed at investing in these segments have seen a major decline in their NAVs from the peaks not long ago. In 2017, returns were in excess of 30 percent in some top performing small and midcap funds, which led to investors piling on.

The question now remains whether you are holding small- and midcap funds in excess of what you should? Here are three parameters that indicate that you have gone overboard and some expert advice on how to remedy the situation.

The monsoon is surely and steadily progressing across the country. While it will bring cheer to some, the chances of water borne or viral diseases breaking out rise. Due to flooding, automobiles are prone to engine seizure and there exist scope for damage to a house and its contents. Here is how you should insure yourself against the possible damage caused by the rains

If you are planning to travel even within the country, have you considered buying an insurance cover? Most travellers buy travel insurance policies only while travelling abroad and that too because it is a pre-requisite for the issuance of visas in several countries. However, only a few people opt for domestic travel insurance as they don’t feel the need to spend that extra money to secure their trip.

Domestic travel insurance is essential in mitigating the risk and protects travellers against unforeseen circumstances such as cancellation of the trip, loss of baggage, unexpected accidents and medical emergencies. While buying insurance you should know situations where your insurance claims may be rejected. Read: Buying domestic travel insurance? 10 exclusions you must know

Using a credit card is equivalent to taking a loan since it’s the card issuer who pays for you and you repay the amount. Being credit, card transactions are reported to credit bureaus who then use it to evaluate your credit score. Given that credit score reflects your creditworthiness and repayment behaviour, how you handle credit cards is what ultimately determines its impact on your credit score.