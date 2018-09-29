This week in personal finance: What to do if your fund house suspends fresh subscriptions; how account holders should react to bank mergers

The capital market has seen one of the most turbulent periods last week as markets plummeted, eroding investor’s wealth after the IL&FS crisis surfaced. However, during the weeks and months before that, the market had been strong, resulting in huge inflows into mutual funds, some of whom were forced to temporarily suspend subscriptions.

Some of the funds which curtailed inflows temporarily were Principal Mutual Fund (in four schemes), Motilal Oswal Short Term Fund, SBI Small and Midcap fund and Mirae Assets Emerging Bluechip Fund.

Are you one of those investors who have got intimation from the fund house of temporarily suspending your investment inflows? In case you have received such intimation, you would be wondering what prompted them to do so and what to do now?

Fund houses suspend inflows for several reasons, including an assessment of high valuation of market, sudden surge in AUMs which cannot be deployed profitably or the emergence of the IL&FS kind of crisis which might impact the schemes. In our story, we update you on why fund houses suspend subscription and what you should do in such a situation as an investor.

Among the various large policy decisions regarding the financial sector, that three PSU banks — Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank — would be merged into a single entity. If you are an account holder of any of these banks, you would naturally worry what impact would the merger have on you and what steps you should take in the coming days. Read to understand the key steps you should take with respect to your accounts, loans, fixed deposits, etc.

The rupee has been sliding against the dollar in recent months. While this has caused concern in many quarters, it opens up greater possibilities for non-resident Indians (NRIs) who earn in dollars or other currencies which have also firmed up.

The weakening rupee has, among other things, sparked fresh interest in the Indian real estate sector by NRIs. While the rupee angle makes property buys easier, real estate prices themselves have corrected substantially in the past couple of years. Along with this, the enactment of RERA has brought about some transparency in the market. If you are an NRI, here are some of factors that could attract you to buy property in India at this juncture.

With growing digital use, cyber-crime has been on the rise in India. As on December 2016 (the last available data), a total of 12,187 cybercrime cases were registered by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) across India against 11,331 cases registered in 2015, an increase of 6.3 percent.

Two insurance companies have introduced the policies to protect individuals against instances of cybecrime - E@Secure by HDFC ERGO and Cyber Safe by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. Read to know the feature of the policies on offer and why you could be well advised to purchase the protection.

Retirement planning should begin early in life. The earlier you start, the larger the likely corpus you will have at the time of retirement if you have been a disciplined investor. You must have adequate fund flow to meet your needs once your salary stops.

Retirement planning can be beneficial since it can help you curtail your annual tax outgo while creating an investment pool for yourself. Here is how you can cut your tax outgo and plan your retirement:

This week we reviewed SBI Bluechip Fund, which was launched on January 20, 2006. It had an AUM of Rs 20,702 crore on August 31, 2018.

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide investors with opportunities for long-term growth in capital through an active management of investments in a diversified basket of large cap equity stocks (as specified by SEBI or AMFI from time to time). Here we tell you the details of the scheme and whether it makes good investment sense.