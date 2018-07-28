This week in MFs: Retail investors prefer regular plans over direct ones

When one goes to a shopping mall, it is natural for him or her to almost immediately look for discounts. After all, everyone wants to save, but when it comes to mutual fund investing, retail investors seem reluctant to do so.

Lower participation in direct plans offered by mutual funds, particularly in the equity category, suggests that investors still prefer the conventional route of going through distributors to invest in mutual funds.

According to data provided by the Association of Mutual Funds in India, 90 percent of retail assets under management (AUM) were in regular plans, as on June 30, 2018.

Interestingly, most high net worth individuals too preferred regular plans for their investments last month.

In percentage terms, 10 percent of retail assets and 19 percent of HNI assets were in direct plans of mutual funds as on June 30, 2018.

Since Jan 1, 2013, every mutual fund scheme in India comes with two options -- a 'regular plan' and a 'direct plan'. They both belong to the same scheme, and are run by the same fund managers investing in the same stocks and bonds, but with one difference -- the regular plan costs much more.

Direct plans are bought directly from the fund house, bypassing the distributor. The savings on the agent's commission are passed on to investors in the form of lower expense ratio.

So everything remaining the same, the returns of the direct plan of a fund will be slightly higher by up to 2 percent than that of a regular plan.

Why regular?

According to market experts, the primary reason for investors opting for regular plans is a lack of awareness and inadequate investor education.

Another reason is that many retail investors prefer a broker to execute their transactions and render advice. Many also ignore the small difference of expense ratio between regular and direct plans.

Distributors said that retail investors also need hand-holding by advisors to invest in mutual funds schemes.

Another factor that has contributed to the growth of regular plans is online platforms. Many distributors and online distribution platforms use digital technology to execute transaction in mutual funds.

Among other developments this week, the story that created the maximum buzz was the one on Securities and Exchange Board of India writing a letter to the heads of AMCs and AMFI.

The capital market regulator wrote a letter to the chief executive officers of asset management companies against 25 violations by the mutual fund industry.

The letter, dated July 9, was also sent to the mutual fund lobby, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Through the letter, SEBI indicated that it is closely monitoring all the decisions and practices of the 42-player mutual fund industry.

Other stories from the week gone by:

DSP BlackRock MF appoints Gopal Agrawal as macro strategy head

Samco Securities, Equity Intelligence India seek SEBI nod to start MF business

Invesco Mutual Fund revises performance benchmark index of credit risk fund

Mahindra Mutual Fund launches open-ended debt scheme; offer to end Aug 10

HDFC Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod to launch low volatility ETF