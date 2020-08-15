This VC fund wants to focus on gaming space exclusively. Will it work?

The Indian digital gaming market has been simmering, waiting to explode for a few years now. Global smash hits like PUBG and Fortnite, along with homegrown successes like LudoKing, Teen Patti and Dream11, have consistently been the most downloaded apps on app stores.

Now, a new venture capital fund wants to capitalise on this by backing the next generation of gaming and interactive media startups. Lumikai, founded by Justin Keeling and Salone Sehgal, wants to back 15-20 gaming startups in the next couple of years, the two general partners told Moneycontrol.

“Since the 4G explosion media and entertainment have been category leaders in terms of growth and within that gaming and what we call as interactive gaming is the fastest-growing sector. Both have been sustaining 35-40 percent year-on-year growth. That has obviously been accelerated by the COVID lockdown. Today in India, game studios are breaking out on a global scale,” said Keeling.

According to a report by consulting firm McKinsey, India is expected to have 800 million internet users and 700 million smartphones by 2023, from about 560 million internet users in 2018. The rapid adoption of smartphones and low internet prices has driven this boom.

Lumikai wants to ride this boom and target the next 300 million gamers in India. The partners declined to disclose the fund size, first close amount, or its limited partners (LPs) -- people who invest in a fund. The first close allows a fund to start investing, even as it continues to raise money from external backers.

Sehgal said the LPs include large gaming and entertainment companies from the US, Japan and South Korea. Lumikai’s first cheque in startups will range from $200,000 to $2 million in Seed and Series A rounds, with some money reserved for follow on rounds.

Sehgal was earlier an investor with London Venture Partners, an early-stage fund focused on the gaming space, while Keeling was with Streamline Studios, a South East Asian video game development company, and has over a decade of experience in the gaming and media space.

Lumikai is eyeing the gaming ecosystem as a whole. That includes software tools, animation, analytics, payment platforms and backend systems, not just gaming apps themselves. Their thesis also goes into social media, with newer gaming platforms also becoming messaging tools with interactive gaming taking off.

Some games have a ‘just chat’ feature where users with slow data can participate in discussions, with actually playing, which needs a fast internet.

“The centre of it is obviously gaming. Having said that, we cannot box gaming into one category, it has its own ecosystem in terms of streamers, influencers, analytics tools, etc. and then some industries which are slightly adjacent but complementary to gaming and interactive as well. It would have been too restrictive for us to find ourselves as gaming,” Keeling said.

Online gaming is still a new sector, and investors generally get an exit only when a startup sells to a larger rival. “For gaming, M&A is the biggest source of exits and largely facilitated by giant corporates with big balance sheets for acquisitions. With these investors (LPs), they will become portfolio company partners, publishers, customers, and acquirers,” Sehgal said.

Gaming isn’t an entirely new theme for Indian VCs. Top funds such as Sequoia, Lightspeed, Accel, Matrix and Kalaari are all betting on this sector in some way or another. For some, it is also via gamification - making activities like online shopping or payments like a game. Fantasy gaming firm Dream11 is India’s only unicorn in the space -- valued at over a billion dollars.

However, for most funds, gaming is a small part of the themes they are chasing. Lumikai wants to become a feeder to some of these larger VCs, as well as strategic investors who may even outright acquire some of these startups.

For content startups in general, except in education, making money has been a challenge. Users in India beyond the top 10-12 cities are not a favourite of advertisers, given lower disposable incomes. Further, the online advertising market is cornered by Google and Facebook.

“I believe that in the last 18 to 24 months, things have changed. When we speak to our global strategic network who all have titles in the top grossing charts in India, they are seeing an increase of 30-50 percent of revenues and 50 percent growth in paying users,” Sehgal said.

“It is on a smaller scale but it is still showing an upward trajectory, based on monetisation. Now, this is not to say that we are already there yet but if you look at the current app store and the composition of top grossing charts, representation of Indian content in these charts is still very low, and is a big opportunity,” she added.

Indian startups could also gain from the government’s recent ban on Chinese apps and an anti-China sentiment domestically and globally. It is a mixed bag, however. On the one hand, this reduces competition for Indian startups, where earlier Chinese giants like Alibaba and Tencent and ByteDance would corner the market with addictive games and copycat social networks. But Chinese investors have also been a large part of deals in digital and content startups, and their absence means that Lumikai’s future portfolio companies will have to look for other investors.

“Personally I see it as a more broad opportunity, especially at the early stage, which is where we believe the magic happens. It is a once-in-a-generation opportunity and that is where we are focused,” Keeling said.