'There must be a full stop sometime,' says pioneering orthopaedic surgeon on retiring on 85th birthday

Dr Kantilal Hastimal Sancheti.

As he rang in his 85th birthday on July 24, Dr Kantilal Hastimal Sancheti wielded the knife yet again but it was not directed at a cake. With a scalpel in his hand, the good doctor carried out a hip replacement surgery, the last of a 56-year journey marked by more than 50,000 procedures that have helped hundreds of thousands of people walk with as little discomfort as possible.

Born in a small trader’s family in Pune, Sancheti had to work to pay for his education. When he started his practice in 1965, polio was rampant in India. The orthopaedic surgeon focused on treating polio-afflicted children through surgery and physiotherapy. He organised free diagnostic and operative camps across the country to help bring treatment to the doorstep of the poor in rural areas.

Around 1990, Sancheti, who swears by Surya Namskar and keeps a punishing schedule, shifted focus to the elderly suffering from arthritis, a debilitating disease that can hamper movement. Perhaps his single biggest contribution is the “Indus knee”. The first indigenously developed knee replacement prosthesis is affordable and flexible enough for the patient to sit cross-legged.

In a telephone interview, the much-feted doctor—he has been awarded Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan­—recaps his journey, the challenges and more. Edited excerpts:

Which was the last surgery that you performed? What kind of emotions were flowing through you?

It was a hip replacement and lasted for almost an hour.

During the surgery, I had mixed emotions—sad that it was my last surgery but at the same time, happy that I could perform a surgery at this age. My son and grandson are both orthopaedic surgeons and they will take this forward. I have done more than 50,000 surgeries. There must be a full stop sometime and I decided that this was the right time.

When did you decide to become a doctor and how did you get interested in orthopaedics?

When I was in the 10thstandard, I got typhoid and my family doctor used to come home to treat me. He became my inspiration and I decided to become a doctor. In 1956, I took admission in Pune. When I was in the second year, a lady came with a dislocated jaw. My teacher said that this would need anaesthesia. I suggested that it could be done without anaesthesia and succeeded. This was when I decided to become an orthopaedic surgeon.

What was the first surgery that you had done?

After I started my regular practice on December 12, 1965, my first case was that of a fracture of the neck of the femur. I did a lot of homework for my first surgery—read books and watched videos several times. It is a coincidence that both my first and last surgeries were that of hip replacement.

Dr Kantilal Hastimal Sancheti carrying out a hip replacement procedure on his 85th birthday on July 24 at Pune's Sancheti Hospital.

From the first to the last surgery, how has the journey been?

The journey has been good. At that time, polio was rampant and I did a lot of operations. There were several nights when I would work nonstop. The main challenge for me at that time was to make the people of Pune realise that orthopaedic is a separate branch. At that time, general surgeons were performing orthopaedic surgeries.

Why are young people getting orthopaedic problems?

This is primarily because of a lack of calcium and vitamin D. One should try and do regular exercise. Surya Namskar is very good for developing bones.

What is your daily routine? How do you keep fit?

I get up at 4 am. Around 4.30 am, I go for a three-four km walk. I do yoga for three days, stretching exercises for three days and weights for three days. Weights are helpful in developing muscles. I am a strict vegetarian.

What do you do in your free time? What is the book that you are writing about?

I could not develop a hobby but I do guide on making physical plans of the hospitals. I like classical music. My book, a condensation of my medical journey, will be a kind of guideline for young doctors.

In your opinion, what has the pandemic taught us?

The pandemic has taught us patience, acceptance of a situation gracefully. It has also taught us to make adequate lifestyle alterations.

What are the life lessons you have for youngsters?

Keep thinking innovatively all the time. Hard work is the key to success.

What next?

I have retired from surgery, not from consultations and this will keep me busy.