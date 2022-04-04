This Maharashtra district will use blockchain to authenticate caste certificates

The Maharashtra government is in the process of implementing a blockchain system to authenticate government-issued caste certificates in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

The blockchain project is the first of its kind in India and will help rule out any duplication or forgery of caste certificates, The Indian Express has reported on April 4.

It will also help protect the rights of the tribals, say the daily cited government officials as saying.

Officials further added that the use of blockchain will protect the privacy of all the data without exposing it to the internet. The process, they said, will involve merely scanning a QR code.

Gadchiroli is one of the most backward districts in Maharashtra with a tribal population of around 70 percent.

The project will first begin in the Etapalli subdivision of the district which comprises villages from Etapalli and Bhamragad. These villages have a huge tribal population who need the certificates to access various government subsidies and benefits.

LegitDoc will be enabling this system which had earlier helped the Maharashtra government in using the blockchain system for the issuance of educational certificates.

Neil Martis, Co-founder of LegitDoc said, “This surely will set a revolutionary precedence that will be followed not only by other Indian states but by global governments as well.”

How will the system work?

The proposed blockchain system will cryptographically commit important details of every caste certificate on the blockchain. After which a QR code will be generated consisting of blockchain proofs that are embedded on each caste certificate.

Once the project is implemented, any third party such as employers, educational institutions, government agencies, judicial bodies etc., can verify the authenticity of caste certificates.

The sub-division office in Etapalli which is headed by Assistant Collector Shubham Gupta will begin running the data of 65,000 caste certificates through the blockchain system.

All the data of caste certificates will be fed into the blockchain system over the next month to generate blockchain-enabled caste certificates with unique QR codes on them.

The certificates will be then issued to the citizens via the common service centres (CSC).

After which, the system will show on the screen whether the caste certificate is authentic along with a few important caste-related details of the person to ensure it is issued to the same person.

Once the system is ready, it will prevent miscreants and anti-social elements from misusing the caste certificates to avail of benefits that are meant for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the officials said.

“The government is also doing a special drive where we will issue certificates to SCs and STs so they can avail benefits from the government schemes,” Gupta told The Indian Express.

"During elections, people contesting elections misuse caste certificates for personal gains. Some people make fake caste certificates to get government jobs, or get admitted to educational institutions or avail of other government schemes," he said.