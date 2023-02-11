 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This is how you generate outsized returns, say market experts

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 11, 2023 / 06:40 PM IST

Don’t just gun for the big game. Explore the back-alleys of the stock market and find the small firms that may become the darlings of the street over the next decade

Generating compounded returns in the stock market is a mammoth task as not every bet can lead to favourable results. Money managers also have different approaches when it comes to harvesting maximal returns.

But when it comes to the idea of generating 10X returns in a decade, fund managers, even though not very bullish, still see some possibility of achieving the goal.

Speaking at the PMS AIF World Summit and Awards 2023, three fund managers presented different strategies that one can apply when it comes to stock selection and allocation, with the aim of generating outsized returns within a decade's time.

Get the mix right