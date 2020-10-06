This is how Sanjay Shah found himself in a $700 million exile

Sanjay Shah, like many other mid-level traders, found himself out of work during the global financial crisis in 2008. However, it took Shah only a couple of years to bounce back from it and set up his own fund that targeted gaps in dividend-tax laws.

Traders like Shah exploit legal loopholes around Europe. This allows them to repeatedly reap dividend tax refunds on a single holding of stock making it hugely lucrative for those involved, according to a Bloomberg report.

Within a few years, he charted a spectacular rise from trading-floor obscurity to amassing as much as $700 million and a property portfolio that stretched from Regent’s Park in his native London to Dubai, the report said.

According to Shah, the methods through which he amassed this wealth, namely 'Cum-Ex' trades, were legal.

However, German lawmakers have called it the greatest tax heist in history. Denmark, which is trying to recoup some 12.7 billion krone ($2 billion), close to 1 percent of its gross domestic product, also says the entire enterprise was a charade.

How did he do it?

Shah and the firm he set up, Solo Capital Partners LLP, helped investors to rapidly sell shares and claim multiple refunds on dividend taxes.

While authorities have been probing hundreds of bankers, traders and lawyers in several countries as they try to account for the billions of euros in taxpayer funds that they say were reaped, Shah says he’s being made a "scapegoat" for figuring out how to legally profit from obscure tax-code loopholes that allowed Cum-Ex trades, the report said.

According to Skat, the Danish tax agency, it has frozen as much as 3.5 billion Danish kroner of Shah’s assets. This includes a $20-million London mansion.

This is part of a lawsuit it is filing against Shah and his associates.

Skat hasn’t seen “evidence that supports that real shares were involved in the trades relating to the dividend refunds reclaimed in the Shah universe,” it said in a statement, adding that it appeared like paper transactions with no connection to any real holding of shares.

Despite these measures being taken against him, he still reaps about 200,000 pounds a year from renting out his properties, according to Shah. In fact, he made double this before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The case against Shah has stirred public anger in Denmark. The country, which is in the middle of an economic recession wrought by the coronavirus, claims it has been robbed, the report said.

“In a country like Denmark, and mainly in the times of COVID-19, it is of substantial importance,” Alexandra Andhov, a law professor at the University of Copenhagen told Bloomberg. The nation’s tax authorities have dealt with alleged fraud cases before but “not in the amount of $2 billion,” she said.

A three-part civil trial covering Skat’s allegations against Shah will start in London next year.

The accusations are also at the heart of a massive civil case in the United States targeting other participants in the alleged scam. While Shah said he hasn’t been contacted by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority, the watchdog said in February that it is investigating “substantial and suspected abusive share trading in London’s markets” tied to Cum-Ex schemes, the report said.

Shah isn't the only trader being pulled up for Cum-Ex dealings. German prosecutors have been more aggressive than their Danish counterparts and have already charged more than 20 people.