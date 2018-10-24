App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This infra stock is offering deep value at the current market price; should you buy?

The company has cleaned up its balance sheet, has ample liquidity, is sitting on a huge order book and its projects are well funded

Jitendra Kumar Gupta @jitendra1929
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IRB Infrastructure has survived most of the past downcycles and taken initiatives (like launch of infrastructure investment trust) well ahead of others in order to safeguard against catastrophes that most construction companies faced.

Over the past 10 years, IRB too had its share of problems and its market capitalisation shrank below its net worth, or equity capital invested in the business, on many occasions, but the stock often bounced back as the market took cue from growth in its earnings and assets.

1Source: Moneycontrol Research

Hard assets backing the company

Its business is backed by hard road assets. Equity capital invested in these hard assets cannot be reduced to zero. The biggest crash in its stock price took place at the time when murder allegations were raised against the promoter in 2012.

related news

This was also a period characterised by infrastructure slowdown and a policy paralysis as most projects were delayed due to lack of clearance. This was also a time when IRB withdrew from the bidding process of the prestigious Rs 14,000 crore Sewri-Nhava Sheva Trans Harbour project citing government's apathy and unfriendly attitude towards developers of capital-intensive infrastructure projects. Mid-2013, its stock touched a low of about Rs 55 a share, or about half of its book value.

Deep value?

That was possibly the worst period in its history. Today, nothing of that magnitude has happened, but the stock has again fallen below its book value (around 0.75 times). One possible reason is overall pressure in midcap stocks, particularly infrastructure, but the magnitude of the correction seems to be unjustified.

The company has cleaned up its balance sheet, has ample liquidity, is sitting on a huge order book and its projects are well funded. Since FY14, its net worth has increased from Rs 3,560 crore to Rs 5,667 crore in FY18 at an annual growth rate of 12.3 percent.

Despite that, the company’s shares are trading at levels last seen prior to the 2014 general elections. It is currently commanding a market capitalisation of Rs 4,428 crore, which is less than its FY18 net worth of Rs 5,667 crore. At the current market price, it is offering a dividend yield of close to 4 percent making it even more attractive.

Stable business; scope for improvement

On the business front, traffic has been growing steadily after demonetisation and implementation of the Goods & Service Tax. On the construction side, it is sitting on an order book of close to Rs 14,000 crore, which is about four times its sales and provides strong revenue visibility.

Moreover, with divestment of few build, operate and transfer (BOT) assets through InvIT it has garnered strong cash, which along with internal accruals can help it pare down its debt further and deploy it in the business to fund projects. These projects are divested at an internal rate of return of about 12 percent and the money raised could now be deployed for projects or acquiring assets, which can yield 18-20 percent annually.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 12:51 pm

tags #Business #IRB Infrastructure #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #Result Analysis

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.