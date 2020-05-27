App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 07:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This gamified portal helps protect youngsters from cyberbullying

WNS Care Foundation's CyberSmart covers a range of topics including cyberbullying and etiquette to be followed while interacting in social media.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

With exposure to cyberspace increasing, especially among the young, there is a need to step up awareness, said Keshav R Murugesh, group CEO, WNS Global Services, a business process management firm.

Murugesh said that given the pandemic situation we are in, millions of children are exposed to online learning. “Spending more time on internet-connected devices has exposed them to unfiltered content making them vulnerable in cyberspace,” he added.

In India, there are close to 550 million people with access to the internet and the country will have 800 million smartphone users by 2022. Murugesh pointed out that of the 800 million, close to 100-150 million will be children or elderly.

At this juncture, cyberspace awareness is the need of the hour, he said.

Murugesh said WNS Care Foundation (WCF), CSR arm of WNS, has launched CyberSmart, a gamified cybersafety awareness portal for students, teachers, volunteers and parents in India with the potential to roll out globally.

Currently available in three languages - English, Hindi and Marathi - the plan is to expand the choice of languages in the coming months.

“Next month we will add Tamil and Telugu,” he stated. The platform would be launched in partnership with the government and organisations that work in the space, Murugesh pointed out.

How does it work? CyberSmart platform is a gamification-based portal that can be easily accessed covering a range of topics such as cyberbullying and etiquette to be followed while interacting in social media.

Shamini Murugesh, Honorary Chief Mentor, WCF, explained that the portal is aimed at students between 6 and 18 years with questions varying in difficulty depending on the grade.

It is a quiz-based learning module and each module has a set of 25 questions. Post completion of all the themes and their respective journeys, every student can download a badge or certificate. The portal also provides a unique ID for every visitor to retrieve the certificate. It also has a special feature, a call for help button for children under duress, she added.

First Published on May 27, 2020 07:36 pm

tags #Covid crisis #cybercrime #India

