Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This Diwali, your employees don't want sweets or dry fruits as gifts

Employees usually give up these gifts, either because they don't like them or have no use for them. While several companies have started giving gift cards, the numbers are still low

M Saraswathy @maamitalks

Employees do not want sweets or dry fruits as gifts this festive season. A survey by fintech startup Zeta found that 48 percent of employees find sweets and dry-fruits to be the least desirable gifts.

This survey, conducted among 1,712 Zeta users, found that 9 percent of all employees pass on the gifts they receive to someone else.

Usually, around 55 percent of all employees receive gifts from their companies during festivals, birthdays or upon completion of a milestone. A box of sweets is the most common item gifted to them.

On the other hand, gifts cards, cash bonuses or household items make for good gifts.

According to the survey, employees give up their gifts either because they do not like them or have no use for them.

While several companies have started giving gift cards, the numbers are still low. The survey said that 44 percent of all organisations do not even have the concept of giving corporate gifts.

Smriti Somani, Marketing Head, Zeta, said that employees these days prefer the freedom of choice when it comes to corporate gifting.

"An open loop card, which can be used across outlets, brands or an option that let's employees choose from multiple brands are becoming the norm these days," she said.

Apart from the fact that employees do not like sweets, their limited shelf life is another reason for why some companies have moved away from this option.

Further, Somani said that for employers, pilferage has always been a concern. And with companies growing in size and employees working across geographies, the problem only compounds.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 02:04 pm

tags #Economy #HR

