This column did not write itself. But soon it might

Note to readers: Hello world is a program developers run to check if a newly installed programming language is working alright. Startups and tech companies are continuously launching new software to run the real world. This column will attempt to be the "Hello World" for the real world.

Writing a column is a lot of work. You have to put your thoughts together, research what other people in the niche are saying and think of new ideas. And it only ever takes 20 minutes? (Kidding - it never takes that long.) The other pain comes from those times when you really are busy and you just don’t have the time to sit down and write.

“There is nothing to writing. All you do is sit down at a typewriter and bleed,” Ernest Hemingway said back in his day. In RK Narayan’s story The Vendor of Sweets, one of the main characters, Mali, sets out to solve this problem. He dreamt of making an automatic story-writing machine.

For those who aren’t familiar with Narayan’s story: Mali is a young man born to Jagan, the sweet vendor in the fictional village of Malgudi. Mali, who studied creative writing in the United States, comes back to live with Jagan. He has now developed a disdain towards everything Indian and is married to Grace, a Korean-American. The story expertly describes the tension between the son— now westernised and drunk on his own kool-aid, and the father — traditional and Indian.

Chief among Mali’s grand ideas was a scheme to start a factory of machines that can write stories by themselves. Push a few buttons and the machine prints out a story. Jagan does not share Mali’s enthusiasm and isn’t willing to pay for his son’s startup. Mali is distraught. The old man just doesn’t understand. Mali eventually takes to the bottle and lands up in jail. Grace splits from Mali and takes up a job at a women’s hostel. Jagan gives up his sweet shop and sets off on a pilgrimage. Narayan’s story, published in 1967, ends on a somber note.

Only a few years before Narayan published the story, in 1956 at the Dartmouth workshop, the idea we’ve now come to know of as artificial intelligence was being sown. John McCarthy of Dartmouth college named the field, Artificial Intelligence. After the initial excitement, the artificial intelligence winter set in. Only recently, with the availability of large amounts of data and computing power, has it seen a revival. Several fields are being transformed by artificial intelligence now. And that includes writing.

Chances are, you haven’t realised it yet. But the first paragraph of this column was written entirely by an artificial intelligence-based writing tool called Copy.ai. It can write copy for advertisements, headlines, descriptions for blogposts, short explainers and so on. Another tool, called Copysmith.ai promises to do similar things.

This column was checked for typos, grammar, punctuation, and voice by the popular artificial intelligence-based tool Grammarly. Several others such tools have cropped up lately. At its core, is what is called the Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 or GPT 3. It is a language model capable of producing a ‘human-like’ text. The model built by ingesting all the text on the internet was released in May 2020 to a limited number of users by the non-profit organisation OpenAI Inc that created it.

To put it mildly, GPT3 is a very powerful tool that works for several use cases. It can put many unimaginative marketers or copywriters out of work. As usual, the intent of this column is not to fan fear of technology or job losses but to show what’s coming around the corner. And of course, point out its limitations. In this case, the limitation is that GPT3 does not really understand what these words mean. As impressive as it is, but only a sophisticated text predictor because it has ingested a large amount of data and given a word or a sentence is able to tell with a certain degree of accuracy what the next word should be.

Clearly, it will be a few more years before machines can write like RK Narayan or win a Booker; but if Mali was alive today, he might have had a much better shot at convincing his father Jagan.