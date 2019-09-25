App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2019 07:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Countries with the highest debt: Find out where India ranks

The Debt-to-GDP ratio measures a country’s government debt compared to its gross domestic product (GDP) – or the value of all goods and services produced by the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The debt-to-GDP ratio is used to determine how economically sound a nation is. The ratio measures a country’s government debt compared to its gross domestic product (GDP) – or the value of all goods and services produced by the country. The debt-to-GDP ratio is usually expressed as a percentage and is used to indicate whether or not a country is able to pay back its debts. Here’s a list of top 10 countires with the highest debt-to-GDP ratios. (Image: Reuters)

10. Portugal | Debt-to-GDP: 119.5% (Image: Reuters)

9. Mozambique | Debt-to-GDP: 124.5% (Image: Reuters)

8. Cabo Verde | Debt-to-GDP: 125.3% (Image: Reuters)

7. Eritrea | Debt-to-GDP: 127.3% (Image: Reuters)

6. Italy | Debt-to-GDP: 133.4% (Image: Reuters)

5. Lebanon | Debt-to-GDP: 157.8% (Image: Reuters)

4. Greece | Debt-to-GDP: 174.2% (Image: Reuters)

3. Sudan | Debt-to-GDP: 177.9% (Image: Reuters)

2. Venezuela| Debt-to-GDP: 214.4% (Image: Reuters)

1. Japan | Debt-to-GDP: 237.5% (Image: Reuters)

53. India | Debt-to-GDP: 69% (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Sep 25, 2019 07:34 am

