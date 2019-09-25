Countries with the highest debt: Find out where India ranks

The Debt-to-GDP ratio measures a country’s government debt compared to its gross domestic product (GDP) – or the value of all goods and services produced by the country.
First Published on Sep 25, 2019 07:34 am