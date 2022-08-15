English
    Third Point re-invests in Disney, pushes for changes including ESPN spin off

    Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb, who runs Third Point, made a u-turn on Disney by buying a stake in the second quarter not long after he liquidated the firm's position in Disney during the first quarter.

    Reuters
    August 15, 2022 / 08:31 PM IST
    Hedge fund Third Point on Monday unveiled a new position in Walt Disney Co and made a string of suggestions, ranging from spinning off cable sports channel ESPN to share buybacks to new board members, to improve the company's fortunes.

    In a letter to Disney CEO Robert Chapek, Loeb laid out his suggestions that include cost cutting, integrating Hulu into the Disney+ DTC platform and buying back shares.

    Disney was not immediately available for comment.
    Tags: #Daniel Loeb #Disney #Q1 #Third Point
    first published: Aug 15, 2022 08:31 pm
