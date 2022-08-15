Third Point re-invests in Disney, pushes for changes including ESPN spin off

In February, Disney+ surpassed its subscriber goals, hitting record high numbers. Now, the streaming service has over 100 million paid subscribers in its first 16 months.Disney+, which was launched in the US on November 12, 2019, is currently available in 59 countries. However, since then, it has expanded rapidly across Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Europe, and Singapore, among other countries. Click here to read more.

Hedge fund Third Point on Monday unveiled a new position in Walt Disney Co and made a string of suggestions, ranging from spinning off cable sports channel ESPN to share buybacks to new board members, to improve the company's fortunes.

Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb, who runs Third Point, made a u-turn on Disney by buying a stake in the second quarter not long after he liquidated the firm's position in Disney during the first quarter.

In a letter to Disney CEO Robert Chapek, Loeb laid out his suggestions that include cost cutting, integrating Hulu into the Disney+ DTC platform and buying back shares.

Disney was not immediately available for comment.