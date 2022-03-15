CAIT terms Amazon's ad campaign 'laughable', says MNC trying to buy media and confuse Indian govt

A CAIT protest against Amazon. (Image: Twitter @CAITIndia)

Slamming the attempts of e-commerce behemoth Amazon with regard to its public advertising as 'sanctimonious' and 'laughable', the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) expressed concern about the trillion-dollar MNC's utter disregard to India's foreign direct investment (FDI) laws on e-commerce.

"They (Amazon ads) are nothing but a pathetic attempt at buying media legitimacy and confusing the Indian government, the public, and our honorable judicial bodies about Amazon’s persistent violations of India’s FDI laws. The contents of the so-called public notice are mala fide," the traders' body said in a statement.

Observing how the MNC is splurging tonnes of money on advertising and painting itself as a victim, the communication from CAIT summarised the entire situation with an Indian adage, which loosely translates to "after 100 murders, the killer decides to undertake pilgrimage"

CAIT representatives, Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal and President BC Bharatiya, expressed their disdain at how some media outlets had succumbed to Amazon's motives by supporting their advertising, thereby ignoring their "sacred regulatory and fiduciary duty" to publish what is legal. "We hope a better and deeper sense of patriotism prevails," they noted.

CAIT also highlighted that due to its earlier diligence and efforts, the Indian courts and regulatory bodies had taken note of Amazon's rule violations, which in turn reflect the company's negligible regard and scant respect for the Indian legal framework. Furthermore, CAIT implored Amazon and other similar mega MNCs to "stop playing God", and asked them not to teach "Indians what is right and wrong".

Notably, in a previous statement also, the traders' body had vehemently criticised Amazon, saying that the MNC's executives thought of India as a "banana republic", where "media and other bodies will play mute spectators" to the multiple misgivings of the e-commerce giant.