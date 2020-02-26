App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These stocks doubled in last 1 year, still available below their 5-year average P/E

These stocks are from different sectors like Healthcare, Trading, Capital Goods, Education & Training, Media & Entertainment, Chemicals, and Construction Materials.

Shalini Dagar

There are various metrics to look stock valuations and take a call whether a stock is undervalued or expensive. Amongst that one way to check stock price valuation is from their price-to-earnings (P/E).


The price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) is the ratio for valuing a company that measures its current share price relative to its per share earnings of the fiscal.


In today's data watch series moneycontrol analysis stock which runs up a lot in the last one year and made investors wealth double but still available at bit lower valuation as currently trading below their 5-year average P/E multiple.


The list is based on the following filters:


- Considered only companies that posted a profit in each of the last five fiscals from FY15-FY19.
- Stock Price of these companies should be double in the last one year
- Companies with a current market cap exceeding Rs 100 crore
- Companies' TTM P/E is below its 5-year average P/E


Surprisingly, only eight companies make the cut from the above filter. List includes stocks like Black Rose Industries, Gujarat Themis Biosyn, Refex Industries, Ion Exchange (India), Career Point, Tips Industries,
Deepak Nitrite and JK Cement.


5 year average PE


Disclaimer: Through this series, Moneycontrol seeks to highlight interesting financial data of companies. This article should not be treated as a recommendation to buy or sell stocks. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 07:58 am

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.