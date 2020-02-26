These stocks doubled in last 1 year, still available below their 5-year average P/E

There are various metrics to look stock valuations and take a call whether a stock is undervalued or expensive. Amongst that one way to check stock price valuation is from their price-to-earnings (P/E).

The price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) is the ratio for valuing a company that measures its current share price relative to its per share earnings of the fiscal.

In today's data watch series moneycontrol analysis stock which runs up a lot in the last one year and made investors wealth double but still available at bit lower valuation as currently trading below their 5-year average P/E multiple.

The list is based on the following filters:

- Considered only companies that posted a profit in each of the last five fiscals from FY15-FY19.

- Stock Price of these companies should be double in the last one year

- Companies with a current market cap exceeding Rs 100 crore

- Companies' TTM P/E is below its 5-year average P/E

Surprisingly, only eight companies make the cut from the above filter. List includes stocks like Black Rose Industries, Gujarat Themis Biosyn, Refex Industries, Ion Exchange (India), Career Point, Tips Industries,

Deepak Nitrite and JK Cement.

Disclaimer: Through this series, Moneycontrol seeks to highlight interesting financial data of companies. This article should not be treated as a recommendation to buy or sell stocks. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.