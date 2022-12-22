 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
These sectors are hiring in 2023. See the list of skills in demand

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 22, 2022 / 02:30 PM IST

It's not all gloomy for job seekers. Staffing firms and job portals predict strong employment growth led by tech roles across IT, BFSI, FMCG, and healthcare.

A strong outlook is projected for the fourth quarter of FY23, especially for fresh graduates and entry-level employees, with 79 percent of employers (74 percent in Q3) willing to hire from this cohort. (Imagee Credits: Built) In

Tech roles across IT, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), fast-moving consumer goods, and healthcare are poised for strong growth in 2023 even amid a gloomy outlook for jobs, staffing firms and job portals predicted.

In addition, key sectors that have indicated their intent to hire are e-commerce, telecommunications, educational services, financial services, retail and logistics. There will also be increased demand for developers of solutions to combat climate change, experts said.

The optimistic prospects for next year come after experts said the dismal job market in 2022 was more a story of a course correction than disruption. When the service sector showed the door to many workers, employment prospects looked bleak in India.

According to KPMG’s 2022 India CEO Outlook, 33 percent of CEOs in India and 39 percent globally have already implemented a hiring freeze, and 47 percent in India are considering downsizing over the next six months.

Job portals and HR companies said the growth expected in many sectors as the economy recovers after the pandemic is set to support increased hiring at various levels.

According to Mayur Taday, chief business officer at staffing firm TeamLease Services, the central government’s Rs 6 lakh crore asset monetisation plan over four years to 2025 and revisions in foreign investment laws in the defence and telecom sectors will have a greater influence on employment in the fourth quarter of FY23.