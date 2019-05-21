App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 08:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These Infosys executives earned over a crore in FY19

If the executives earning over Rs 1.02 crore more than doubled last fiscal compared to FY18, the number of executives who earned over Rs 3 crore salary saw significant jump as well.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Over 60 senior executives apart from key managerial personnel in Infosys have earned more than Rs 1 crore for the fiscal ended March 31, 2019. The number was 29 in FY 2018.

If the number of executives earning over Rs 1.02 crore more than doubled last fiscal compared to FY18, the number of executives who earned over Rs 3 crore salary saw a significant jump as well.

In FY18, only Ramadas Kamath U, Executive Vice President (EVP) and Head – Administration, facilities, infrastructure and security and sustainability and Binod Rangadore Hampapur, drew a salary of over Rs 3 crore.

In 2019 though, their salaries were raised to Rs 7 crore. Apart from Kamath and Hampapur, the ones who saw a significant hike in salaries reaching over Rs 5 crore include Deepak Padaki, EVP and group head- corporate strategy officer and chief risk officer, who earned Rs 3.16 crore (a 75 percent hike), Krishnamurthy Shankar, EVP and group Head, Human Resources and Infosys Leadership Institute, who earned Rs 5.05 crore and joined Infosys in October 2015. Shankar’s previous salary figure was not available.

related news

Narasimha Rao Mannepalli, EVP and Head Global Services, IVSU & CIS, earned Rs 2.99 crore for FY19, a 50 percent increase over the previous year. Others include Dinesh R, EVP and Head Global Services, EAS at Rs 2.93 crore, up 24 percent compared to previous fiscal.

Among key managerial personnel, after Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys who took home Rs 24.67 crore, Mohit Joshi, President, remuneration was the second highest at Rs 15 crore. Ravi Kumar S, President and Deputy Chief Operating officer, earned 13.26 crore for the FY19. The salary of UB Pravin Rao, COO, payscale, stood at Rs 9.1 crore.

“A significant part of the increase in remuneration of the above-mentioned employees in fiscal 2019 compared to fiscal 2018 is on account of the increase in perquisite value of stock incentives previously granted and exercised during the year,” the company’s annual report stated.

The number of employees with an average salary of Rs 8.5 lakh per month who were employed for part of the year in India too saw a significant increase. While the number stood at five in FY18, it more than tripled to 17 in FY19.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 21, 2019 08:18 pm

tags #Business #India #Infosys #IT

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Kartik Aaryan wants Jacqueline Fernandez to date THIS kind of a man

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

Man Thrashed With Broken Furniture by Criminal's Supporters Inside Guj ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid, Tahir, Chahal and Other Spinners Who Can ...

Rupee Edges 6 Paise Higher Against USD Ahead of Election Outcome

Home Ministry Asks States & UTs to Remain Alert Ahead of Vote Counting ...

IIMC Admit Card 2019 For Entrance Examination Released at iimc.nic.in. ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP, SP Vying for Nishad

Sri Lanka Further Extends Emergency a Month after Easter Sunday Suicid ...

British Open: Joshna Chinappa Enters Pre-Quarterfinals

HOS Result 2019: HBSE Declares Haryana Open School Class 10th, 12th R ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.