These are the top 10 tech companies to work for in India

India, home of the world's fastest-growing economy, is quickly becoming one of the globe's greatest technology hubs.

That is partially thanks to the country's abundance of highly skilled technical graduates, whose numbers are growing at a rate of 7 percent per year, according to the latest study from India's ministry of commerce and industry.

It is also credit to India's thriving start-up scene, which is ranked third in the world, accounting for 4,750 businesses.

However, this means competition can be fierce and choosing the right place to work is all the more important. Based on reviews from current or former employees, U.S. employment search engine company Indeed has ranked the top technology companies to work for in India.

"The companies featured on our Best Places to Work — Tech Companies in India list are not only industry leaders, but also firms known for valuing their employees and offering them great opportunities for career progression," said Sashi Kumar, managing director of Indeed India.

He added that they also placed a strong emphasis on leadership programs and company culture.

"Companies that can attract the best talent across sectors are able to create and maintain a strong sense of community and provide capable mentorship. This is especially true of technology firms which strive to create a productive environment for their employees, ensuring optimum levels of job satisfaction," he said.

Here's a breakdown of the top companies:

10. Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions provides IT services, such as digital, technology, consulting and operations services.

Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mangalore, Mumbai and Pune.

9. HP

Information technology company HP was established in 1939, and in 2015 was split into two divisions: HP Inc, which develops personal computers, printers and 3D printing solutions; and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which focuses on providing business services and financial services.

Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Udham Singh Nagar.

8. SAP

Software company SAP produces computer software to manage business operations and customer relations.

Offices: Bangalore, Chandigarh, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi.

7. Microsoft

Technology company Microsoft develops, manufactures, supports and sells computer software, electronics, personal computers and services. Its most recognized products include the Microsoft Windows operating systems and the Internet Explorer browser.

Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Kochi, Kolkata, New Delhi and Pune.

6. Cisco

Cisco develops, manufactures and sells networking hardware and telecommunications equipment. The company also has a number of subsidiaries that specialize in specific tech markets, including Internet of Things and security.

Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, Colombo, Kolkata, Gurugam, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi and Pune.

5. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an information technology service, consulting and business solutions company. It is a subsidiary of multinational conglomerate Tata Group, which is made up of 29 publicly listed enterprises including Tata Steel, Tata Motors, which owns Jaguar Land Rover) and Tata Communications.

Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamshedpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mapusa, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Trivandrum and Vadodara.

4. IBM

Established over a century ago as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company, the American technology company has been known as IBM, short for International Business Machines, since 1924. Its core business focuses on manufacturing hardware, middleware and software, as well as providing hosting and consulting services.

Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, Pune and Visakhapatnam.

3. Intel

Intel is a technology company that specializes in producing communications and computing products, including microprocessors and semiconductor chips.

Offices: Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, Pune and Secunderabad.

2. Amazon

Amazon is an e-commerce and cloud computing business. Launched initially as an online bookstore, it now sells a range of products and streaming services, as well as producing consumer electronics. Most recently, the company launched an automated grocery store in the U.S.

Offices: Bangalore, Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

1. Google

Google is a technology company focusing on internet-related services and products. Those include search engine, cloud computing, advertising technologies, software and hardware.

Offices: Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon and Hyderabad.