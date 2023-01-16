English
    These are the 5 cities in Uttar Pradesh where Bharti Airtel launches 5G services

    The services are already live in Lucknow and Varanasi.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 16, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST
    Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of 5G services in Agra, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

    Airtel '5G Plus' services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

    Customers with 5G-enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread.

    "Airtel customers in these five cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city, which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more," Sovan Mukherjee, company's CEO Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand said in a statement.

    (With PTI inputs)
