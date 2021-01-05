These are some of the PIOs of Google who joined the new union

A group of Google engineers and other workers announced on January 4 that they have formed a union, creating a rare foothold for the labour movement in the tech industry.

About 225 employees at Google and its parent company Alphabet are the first dues-paying members of the Alphabet Workers Union.

Take a look at what some members of Alphabet's newly formed workers' union had to say when asked about the union:

Software Engineer

I want the union to make Alphabet start doing right by its employees (including TVCs) and by the public.

Software Engineer

Because this company does affect millions of people around the world. And these decisions shouldn't be controlled by a handful of execs and they shouldn't be governed by monetary profits.

Software Engineer

I joined the union so that I can have my colleagues' backs and stand up for what's right. We'll push back against discrimination and workplace injustices by standing together and saying that no worker is less than another. We'll democratically take a stance on important social issues, like the environment and ethical AI, and help steer the company onto a more ethical path. I believe our union will make Alphabet a company that we can be proud to work at.

According to Beth Allen, Communications Director at the CWA, the Alphabet Workers Union is not currently planning to pursue official recognition as a collective bargaining group.

Instead, the union will operate similarly to public-sector unions in states that don't allow public employees to bargain collectively.