These 4 Sensex stocks gained over 1000% in the last 10 years; do you own any?

Sensex touched an all-time high of 37,000 in Thursday's trading session. The benchmark index, which has risen by over 1,000 points since January, has doubled in less than a decade and continues its forward march.

In the last 10 years, the Sensex has returned over 150 percent, which is a lot for the benchmark index of a country. But what's more interesting is that 19 of its 30 constituent stocks managed to outperform it.

The likes of Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Yes Bank have multiplied in value by as much as 10 times over the past decade. Of the remaining 11 stocks that trailed the index, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, NTPC, ONGC and Tata Steel were among the major laggards.