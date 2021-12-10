These 25 new airports will get privatised by 2025: Check the list

Passengers at Delhi’s IGI airport (File image: PTI)

The Central government plans to privatise a total of 25 airports between 2022 to 2025 under the National Monetization Pipeline, Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh said in a reply in the Lok Sabha on December 9.

As a part of the government's plans for asset monetisation, the 25 airports selected by the government are located in Nagpur, Varanasi, Dehradun, Trichy, Indore, Chennai, Calicut, Coimbatore, Bhubaneshwar, and Patna, the minister said in his response to the lower house.

The government also plans to privatise airports in Madurai, Tirupati, Ranchi, Jodhpur, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Vadodara, Amritsar, Surat, Hubli, Imphal, Agartala, Udaipur, Bhopal, and Vijayawada.

The minister said that the airports had been selected after looking at their annual traffic trends and all airports having annual traffic of above 0.4 million passengers have been selected for privatisation.

Former Airports Authority of India Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra announced in 2019 that the government planned to privatise 20-25 more airports in the next phase of asset monetisation with an expectation that there will be a significant participation by foreign airports.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Earlier in 2021, the Centre said it was planning to raise Rs 20,782 crore within four years by monetising 25 airports across the country.

Singh in his response also said that 133 of the 136 airports in the country suffered massive losses due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020-21.

All airports in India except those located at Kandala, Kanpur Chakeri, Bareilly, and Porbandar reported huge losses in 2020-21, the minister said in his response.

Earnings data for 136 airports in India showed that they collectively posted losses of Rs 2,882.74 crore in 2020-21, widening from a loss of Rs 80.18 crore in 2019-20 and a loss of Rs 465.91 crore in 2018-19 and reflecting the impact of the pandemic.