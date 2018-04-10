These 11 companies' contingent liability is higher than their market cap

The devil is in the details.

Contingent liability, which is outside the scope of the balance sheet and profit and loss account of a company, is on the rise.

Data compiled by Moneycontrol reveals that contingent liabilities of BSE 500 companies over the last five fiscals have increased significantly. In FY13, it was Rs 5.69 lakh crore, which jumped to Rs 7.15 lakh crore by the end of FY17. (See graphic below).

What is contingent liability?

Depending on the outcome of an event, contingent liability is the potential liability that may occur in the future and could have an impact on profitability and business of a company.

Corporate guarantee given for a subsidiary company or a pending lawsuit against the company whose liability is not ascertained could be a few forms of contingent liability.

How does it matter?

One major area of concern for investors is that in many cases, contingent liabilities are far greater than their market capitalisation. This essentially means if any of these risks, sitting outside the balance sheet, materialize, then it could negatively affect shareholders by impacting market capitalisation significantly.

The list includes stocks like Unitech, SAIL, and Reliance Naval and Engineering.

Key sectoral trend

Market pundits attribute this to the high financial leverage and stressed assets in many sectors, including power, construction and metals.

Banks turning risk-averse and asking for more and more corporate guarantees from leveraged firms, which leads to higher contingent liabilities, is another major contributor to this.

For instance, in case of sectors like iron and steel, credit ratings have come down in the past and banks have been asking for more collateral or guarantees for the same amount of loan or exposure creating higher liabilities.

In the power sector, many projects are stuck due to lack of fuel, particularly in the case of gas-based power plants. To support credit risks, the parent company or the holding company of these assets have been providing more and more guarantees.

