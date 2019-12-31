App
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 01:38 PM IST

Thermax bags Rs 431cr order for setting up two FGD systems in Jharkhand

In a flue gas desulphurisation system (FGD), sulphur compounds are removed from the exhaust emissions of fossil-fuelled power stations.

PTI
 
 
Engineering solutions provider Thermax Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged Rs 431 crore order from a public-private joint venture power company for setting up two flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems at their thermal power plant in Jharkhand.

Thermax will install two units of FGD systems of 525 MW capacity each to limit SOx (sulphur oxides) emissions as per the revised regulations from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Close

"It also shows that the implementation of industrial pollution norms has gained momentum in the country, considering that we bagged two large FGD orders within a short span of six months," said M S Unnikrishnan, MD & CEO, Thermax Limited.

The scope of supply includes design, engineering, manufacturing, civil work, construction and commissioning of the FGD systems.

The commissioning of the project is scheduled over 30 months, the filing noted.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 01:25 pm

#Business #Companies #FGD systems #Jharkhand #Thermax

