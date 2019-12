Thermax bags Rs 431cr order for setting up two FGD systems in Jharkhand

Engineering solutions provider Thermax Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged Rs 431 crore order from a public-private joint venture power company for setting up two flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems at their thermal power plant in Jharkhand.

In a flue gas desulphurisation system (FGD), sulphur compounds are removed from the exhaust emissions of fossil-fuelled power stations.

Thermax will install two units of FGD systems of 525 MW capacity each to limit SOx (sulphur oxides) emissions as per the revised regulations from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"It also shows that the implementation of industrial pollution norms has gained momentum in the country, considering that we bagged two large FGD orders within a short span of six months," said M S Unnikrishnan, MD & CEO, Thermax Limited.

The scope of supply includes design, engineering, manufacturing, civil work, construction and commissioning of the FGD systems.

The commissioning of the project is scheduled over 30 months, the filing noted. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.