There would be limitations in a coalition govt: Kumaraswamy

Ahead of taking oath as chief minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy today said there would be certain limitations in a coalition government and he would have to take the consent of his coalition partner, the Congress. The JD(S) leader reiterated that he would waive farm loans after improving the state's economy.

Speaking to reporters at Mysuru after worshipping Goddess Chamundeshwari on the Chamunda Hill, he said, "I have limitations as a head of the coalition government. I have to take our coalition partners into confidence."

"They (Congress) too have their own programmes in their manifesto. We have to compile the manifesto of two parties and after improving the economy of the state, we will waive farm loans. There is no question of my backtracking," he added.

However financial difficulties are there, without disturbing the state economy we will implement it, the JDS leader said.

He said it was not true that the new government has taken a u-turn on waiving farmer loans adding there was no changes in the promises made in the party manifesto.

The JDS leader appealed to farmers not to take "drastic steps."

He said he would always be there to respond to their pain and anguish not in the capacity of a chief minister but as their son and servant.

"Giving security to you all is the duty of our coalition government. Have faith in me. Whatever assurances Congress and JDS have given, all those will be fulfilled. There is no need to doubt us. I am with you all," he added.

Kumaraswamy also appealed to the people to give up their obsession with caste.

"I want to tell the people of the state not to give in to any fear. Give up your obsession for caste. I don't belong to one community but the 6.5 crore population of the state and I am only a public servant," said Kumaraswamy.