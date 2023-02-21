 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
There will be another party soon, says WestBridge Capital’s Sandeep Singhal amid funding downturn

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 07:14 PM IST

Singhal’s comments on Indian startups having a good party come at a time when the fund flow has been reduced to a trickle since the start of 2023

The much-talked-about funding winter derailed the “great Indian startup party” in 2022. But, WestBridge Capital’s co-founder and managing director Sandeep Singhal is confident that there will be another party soon, as investors will be back to invest in high-growth companies.

“The next year probably will be the year of fasting when you drink a bit of Nimbu Paani. I think there’s going to be a period when all of us look at what’s happened in the last three-four years, but there’s no doubt that what’s happened over the last three-four years, companies will look at building a stronger, more capital efficient and more thoughtful operations where the customer is smarter, the investors are smarter,” said Singhal in a fireside chat with GSV Ventures’ Deborah Quazzo at the GSV Emeritus Summit.

“Next year will be better overall. It’s just that everyone has to reflect on what has happened in the last few years and take lessons from that. I believe there’s going to be a good party soon,” Singhal added.

His comments come as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem has seen little fund flow in 2023.