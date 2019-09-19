There is room for policy rate cut amid growth slowdown: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Price stability and lower inflation outlook provide room for a policy rate cut amid growth slowdown, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das while addressing India Economic Forum on September 19.

While maintaining price stability, there is a need to keep in mind the requirements of growth, he added.

“So, therefore, today, when we see that the price stability is maintained and inflation is much below 4 percent and is expected to be so in the next 12 months horizon, there’s a room for rate cut especially when growth has slowed down,” Das said.

Das added that the main objective of the monetary policy is price stability and it is not possible for the central bank to pursue multiple objectives like the real interest rates. “Monetary policy cannot achieve multiple targets,” he said.

Das’s comments come after his view on the growth slowdown. While he refrained from giving an estimate on GDP outlook, he said all stakeholders in the economy need to focus on the opportunities and capitalise on them.

On the scope of fiscal expansion, Das said there is little space.

“I think the government’s fiscal space is itself very limited. The fiscal deficit is at 3.3 percent. There’s a lot of discussion in media about borrowing by PSUs. Both put together there is already you know very little space so far as the fiscal is concerned,” Das said.

Also, the government has by and large remained prudent. “They’ve not announced any counter-cyclical measures which will need to fiscal expansion. Most of these things announced are non-fiscal,” Das said.

The RBI chief also pointed out to the quality of government spending. “A conventional way of looking at expansion means that you increase the outlay, But the way I like to look at it is to ensure that your expenditure is you know, that the quality of expenditure is maintained, that the benefit reaches the targeted segment, that the leakage is prevented,” Das said.

