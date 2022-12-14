 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'There is no plan B after I exit’: Nandan Nilekani sets his sights on Infosys’ succession plan

Haripriya Suresh
Dec 14, 2022 / 07:48 PM IST

Nandan Nilekani said that when he decides to leave, implementing Narayan Murthy’s vision of putting in place the right leadership structure, people and the right values is the biggest thing on his mind.

Infosys may have had its celebrations on completing 40 years in the business on December 14, but the air in the room was firmly set on the company’s next 60 years. At least, that was co-founder NR Narayan Murthy’s target for co-founder and non-Executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani. “At least 100 years the company has to flourish,” Murthy said.

Nilekani, who returned to the company in 2017, set his sights firmly on looking to formulate a succession plan for the company. This, of course, comes after Infosys’ first attempt at this — with Vishal Sikka as the first non-co-founder CEO — saw a bitter end. Sikka resigned following a tumultuous three-year tenure, and saw Nilekani return.

“My challenge is a little more acute, because I have some founder's clout but I'll be handing over to a chairman at whatever point that I exit from the scene, who will be a non-founder. There's no plan B now. If I hand over to somebody and it doesn't work out, there's no Plan B. I can't come back at 75 or something...So there's no plan B,” the 67-year-old Nilekani said.

He said that when he decides to leave, implementing Narayan Murthy’s vision of putting in place the right leadership structure, people and the right values is the biggest thing on his mind.

Murthy, too, said that one of the cardinal rules of Infosys of all seven co-founders “was to never have our hand in the till”, adding that there was one violation.

But the talk about a succession plan also put focus on the relationship between the Chairman and the CEO, and what Nilekani sees as the ideal one for the future.