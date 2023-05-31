There is no communication from govt that we are not pursuing Vedanta's 28nm fab proposal, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Responding to reports of the Indian government planning to deny crucial funding for Anil Agarwal's chip venture Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that there is no communication from Govt that we are not pursuing Vedanta's 28nm fab proposal.

Further, he also added that there is no rejection of any proposal at this stage.

The first window for more expensive 28-nanometer fabrication plants was kept open for 45 days only in January 2022 and received three applications that were evaluated by India Semiconductor Mission and its Advisory group.

The government's strategy now is to encourage mature nodes of more than 40 nanometers, Chandrasekhar said. For this, the current and new players may apply afresh in various nodes where they have the technology. There is an expectation that some of the current applicants will reapply and new fresh investors shall also apply.

The government seeks to attract more big-ticket investments under a $10 billion incentive plan for chip and display production, aiming to make India a key player in the global supply chain. The government had earlier said that it will provide financial support for new semiconductor facilities to cover 50 percent of project costs and shall remove a ceiling for maximum permitted investment for display manufacturing.

Last year, Anil Aggarwal announced Vedanta's ambitious plans to build 28 nanometer chips in India in a partnership with Hon Hai, widely known as Foxconn. This will build India’s “own Silicon Valley”, Anil Aggarwal said